Upland field trials ahead
Nearly every weekend through mid-November offers a chance to see top pointing dogs at work in eastern Oklahoma with trials scheduled at the McFarlin Ingersoll Ranch and at the Tulsa Bird Dog Association grounds near Inola.
The TBDA will host two more trials this fall, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 on its training grounds near Inola. The Oct. 26 test is full, but some spots remain open on the Nov. 2 docket for the trial and a fun hunt. For more information go to tulsabirddog.com.
Trials at McFarlin Ingersoll include the Oil Capital Field Trial Association, Horseback, Amateur with all-age shooting dog and derby stakes Nov. 8-10, and the Region 8, Horseback, Amateur Shooting Dog Championship and Derby Stakes, Nov. 14-17.
For more information on these tests, find the Oil Capital Field Trial Association Facebook page.
Dove season isn’t over yet
While wing-shooters continue to wait for upland seasons, they should remember the dove season remains open through Oct. 31 — and will re-open Dec. 1. The vast majority of doves are bagged the first two weeks of season, but the migration continues and some birds that will still be around for the Dec. 1-29 season may already be in the state. The plus sides of a late-season hunt are birds generally are more mature and the shooting is even more “sporty.” The lack of hunting activity after the first week or two of season also likely means the birds have not been pressured and if your scouting is true (and the weather cooperates) birds will stick to a routine for several days. Birds will flock to food sources, water sources in arid areas and a good set with decoys can be productive, especially in late afternoon as birds go to the fields to feed prior to going to roost. The down side is any birds that made it through those first few weeks of hunting likely are skittish. They’ve been shot at all along their migration route and won’t put up with much pressure. They will move on or may shy from an exposed hunter and simply fly to the other side of the field or the next field over. Concealment is vital for late-season dove hunters. Walk-and-flush dove hunting can be difficult but with some stealth it can be done.