Free Hunting Days coincide with
teal, local Canada goose seasons
The first full weekend of September is traditional Free Hunting Days in Oklahoma and this year, on Sept. 7-8, Oklahoma residents can get outdoors to pursue game in season without the need to carry a state hunting license.
The free days provide a perfect chance for current hunters to gather up some folks who have never been hunting and give them an experience that might open a door for them, as well as help continue a time-honored American tradition.
This year, open hunting seasons during Free Hunting Days include dove, teal, resident Canada goose, squirrel, raccoon, beaver, striped skunk, coyote, rail, and gallinule.
State Game Wardens will not check for state hunting licenses or permits for residents on those days. But all hunters who plan to pursue teal, geese, rail or gallinule must carry a federal waterfowl stamp unless exempt.
Gearhead Outfitters, Cabin Boys offer Pints for Pollinators
A limited number of tickets are available for Pints for Pollinators, a casual come-and-go happy hour 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Gearhead Outfitters in Utica Square.
Advance purchase of a $20 ticket gets attendants a beer or two from Cabin Boys Brewery and an Okies for Monarchs 15 percent discount on purchases made at the event.
Join fellow outdoor enthusiasts, as well as Matt Fullerton, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation endangered and threatened species biologist to chat about all kinds of wildlife and conservation efforts.
Proceeds from the event will benefit pollinator education in Oklahoma.
To purchase tickets find the Okies for Monarchs Facebook page or go to conservationcoalitionofoklahom.givingfuel.com/gearhead-pints-for-pollinators.
Deep Fork deer hunt permits available
A limited number of archery permits to hunt Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge will be issued at the refuge headquarters, 21844 County Road South 250 Road, in Okmulgee 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 14. The cost is $10 per person.
The refuge reports it will issue 300 permits first come, first served and that any remaining permits will be issued Sept. 16-19 during the same open hours of operation. Hunters must be present to receive a permit.
The refuge archery season runs Oct. 28-Nov. 30.
For more information see the web site at fws.gov/refuge/Deep_Fork or call 918-652-0456.