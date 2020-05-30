GRDA lifts restrictions around eagle nest
As one of the Grand Lake area’s newest eagles is ready to take flight, the area around its former nest will again be open to the public.
Grand River Dam Authority announced it would reopen the buffer zone around the eagle’s nest, located in the popular off-roading area below the Pensacola Dam spillway, on Monday.
Approximately 50 acres had been closed since January, after the discovery of the new eagle’s nest and in accordance with guidelines established by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service.
GRDA reported that in recent weeks Ecosystems Management Department personnel observed the young eagle taking short flights to and from the nest. As the bird continues to spread its wings, the buffer zone is no longer required.
Register for Selman Bat Watch
Fewer mail-in applications to attend the Selman Bat Watch program will be chosen this season do to social distancing needs, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Registration for the popular bat tours is open through Tuesday and forms (which must be mailed in) are available for download at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation web site.
Applications must be postmarked by Tuesday.
Each summer, hundreds of thousands of Mexican free-tailed bats pour from the Selman Bat Cave to feed on insects, and the Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Diversity Program offers the public the chance to watch.
The area is closed to the public except during official events, and this year to allow for adequate social distancing each night’s viewing activities are limited to 50 visitors drawn from the pool of mailed-in registration forms.
Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children ages 8-12. Children must be 8 years of age or older to attend.
Eight viewing opportunities are offered each year. The viewing dates for 2020 are July 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and Aug. 1.
Hopeful participants must download, complete and mail their registration form to Selman Bat Watch c/o Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, P.O. Box 53465, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.
Oxley Nature Center, Redbud re-opening
The Mary K Oxley Interpretive Center will open Monday with some changes to the regular schedule.
The interpretive centers at both Oxley and Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will be closed on Fridays through December.
The Oxley headquarters will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Saturday. Sunday hours will be noon to 4:30 p.m.
Programs will be limited to Botany walks, Butterfly walks and Birding walks. People wanting more information are asked to call 918-596-9054.
Anyone entering either the Oxley or Redbud visitor centers must wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering the building. This is City of Tulsa Policy.
The trails at Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will be open on 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 6. The visitor center at Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will be open Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.