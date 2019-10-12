Oklahoma Kayakers tourney schedule set
Oklahoma Kayak Anglers has announced its 2020 tournament schedule. The schedule wraps up 2019 with a statewide charity fundraiser tournament Nov. 9-10 and picks up again in 2020 with another one-day charity event on Feb. 8 or 9 at Sooner Lake.
Other dates and places on the schedule include the following: Toadfest (2 month online) April 1-May 31, Dog Days (2 month online) July 1-Aug. 31, Lake Murray March 21, Lone Chimney Lake April 4, Lake Okemah April 25, Armor City Lake Road Runner May 9, Fort Gibson Lake May 23, Sportsman, Wetumka and Paruge Lakes Road Runner June 13, Birch Lake July 18, Lake McMurtry Aug. 1, Lake Tenkiller Sept. 19, the OKA State Championship Invitational in October and a two-day event on Lake Texoma to be announced.
For more information on the schedule and fishing with Oklahoma Kayak Anglers, visit oklahomakayakanglers.com.
Veterans tournament needs guides
A few more fishing “guides” are needed for the sixth annual Fishing for Freedom tournament at Lake Eufaula on Oct. 18-19.
The non-profit tournament pairs 50 veterans with 50 guides for a fun evening followed by a great day of fishing on Eufaula.
The event is sponsored by Warriors for Freedom Foundation, which hosts events to help service members, veterans and their families reconnect with their community and provide peer to peer support and camaraderie.
The pairing party and registration is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at The Beaver Bar & Grill, 400 Lakeshore Drive, in Eufaula. Launch times, places and details will be covered Friday night for the Saturday tournament, although pairs can launch any time after sunup. Boats will have to have required safety equipment. Check-in time for the weigh-in is 2 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with a boat and wishing to guide a veteran can register at warriorsforfreedom.org.
Buy bird seed and help Audubon
Support the local chapter of National Audubon Society by participating in the annual bird seed sale, which is under way with online shopping at johnkennington.net/birdseed.
Seeds available include 50-pound bags of black oil sunflower seeds, white millet, peanut hearts, sunflower hearts, cracked corn, seed wreaths, nyjer seeds, mealworms and more.
Shoppers with questions or issues can contact the club via email at johnkennington@gmail.com.
The deadline to place orders is midnight Oct. 20. Pick-up day is the following Sunday.
Learn all you need to know to fly fish Oklahoma
Here’s your chance to learn the when, where and best methods to catch a variety of Oklahoma game fish using a fly rod.
Learn to Fly Fish Oklahoma is offered Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Jenks Community Education with instructors Scott Hood and Lisa Ruffin.
Students will learn about fly-fishing equipment, terminology, casting technique, tying fishing knots and more. No equipment required. Everyone should bring a sack lunch and drink for a noon break.
Go to jenkscommunityed.com and search for “fish” to sign up.