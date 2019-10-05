Hobie Bass Open kayakers eye championship
The Hobie Bass Open Series on Lake Tenkiller saw Oklahoma anglers challenged by others from Missouri, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas with the winner qualified for the Tournament of Champions set for Nov. 8-9 on Lake Ouachita in Arkansas.
One last chance remains to to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, with the Top 2 carried over from Nov. 8 in the Hobie Bass Open Series Shootout held on Ouachita.
Tenkiller lined up well for kayak anglers to focus on early fall patterns, and they pulled in largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass on the usual windy points, bluff walls, and in the backs of creeks.
Cole Sikes of Arkansas took top prize with 86 inches, followed by Jimmy Thomas with 83.5 and Avery Metcalf with 80.5.
Quail Forever women set for Wine & Wings
Women in conservation and the outdoors are geared up to share their knowledge and experiences at the Oklahoma Quail Forever Women, Wine & Wings event set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 at The Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. 4th Street.
Quail Forever/Pheasants Forever is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. The groups have more than 140,000 members and 700 local chapters across the United States and Canada.
For information about Wine & Wings contact Elizabeth Elliott at 319-400-6432 or Eelliott@pheasantsforever.org.