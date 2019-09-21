Bassmaster Elite Series wrapping up on Tenkiller
The top 10 of the field of 75 Bassmaster Elite Series anglers who tackled Lake Tenkiller this week compete for the Elite Series trophy Sunday.
The tournament is based out of Chicken Creek Ramp on the east side of the lake. Final weigh-in is 3 p.m. at the Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
With only 10 anglers on the water, much of the rest of the field will be at the Outdoors Expo at Cherokee Casino, which opens at noon. Head to the casino to meet the anglers and learn about their favorite gear, tips and tricks.
Dove season continues with good reports
Reports from the field showed dove hunting was still very good in some spots in eastern Oklahoma, Osage County and the southwest regions.
Dove season remains open through Oct. 31 statewide, then re-opens statewide Dec. 1-29.
The bag limit daily is 15 doves of any combination of mourning doves and white-winged doves and dressed Eurasian collared doves. There is no bag limit on Eurasian collared doves as long as they are not dressed or the head and one fully feathered wing remains attached.
Muskogee Ducks Unlimited banquet on tap
The Muskogee Ducks Unlimited annual banquet is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Muskogee Country Club, 2400 N. Country Club Road.
Organizers promise “a lot of fine food, good prizes and plenty of fun for everyone.”
Ducks Unlimited banquets are an important fundraiser for DU, which has restored more than 10 million acres of wetlands habitat.
For information, contact John Griffin at 918-686-2221 or Randy Menee at 918-681-7154 for tickets and details. Prices are $50 single, $65 couple, $30 for Greenwings (age 16 and under) and sponsor $300.