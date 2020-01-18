Monday is kids-only day at Trout Pond for Tulsa
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday is a kids-only fishing day at the Trout Pond for Tulsa, located at The Garden at LaFortune Park, 51st Street S. and Hudson Avenue.
Only children under 16 when accompanied by an adult may fish the pond on kids-only days. Adults with children are welcome to fish with them, however. An Oklahoma fishing license is required for adults.
Catch-and-release fishing is encouraged, but anglers may keep a daily limit of four trout per angler. The pond also contains bluegill and some catfish.
No culling is allowed. Culling is the act of putting a live fish on a stringer or in a basket and then replacing it when a bigger fish is caught later.
The pond is sponsored by Oklahoma Trout Unlimited Chapter 420, NatureWorks and by private donations. People may make donations by check payable to Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 54108, Tulsa, OK 74155
Boat show & catfishing expo at Durant
The Catmasters are coming to Durant and Lake Texoma with a boat show and two-day catfishing tournament with a guaranteed $25,000 first-place payout Jan. 24-25.
The Catmasters Expo will be located at the Choctaw Casino Event Center at Durant.
Check-in and late registration for the tournament will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the event center with a captains’ meeting immediately following.
A maximum of three people are allowed per boat, no age limits, and the entry fee is $325, plus an additional $50 to enter the big-fish contest. Fishing will take place 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more details and rules see the Catmaster’s website at thecatmasters.com/
texoma-rules.