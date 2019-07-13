NatureWorks to feature artist Maxwell in 2020
NatureWorks has named artist Sally Maxwell of La Grange, Texas, as featured artist for its annual NatureWorks Art Show and Sale event set for March 6-8 at the new Stoney Creek Hotel & Convention Center in Broken Arrow.
Maxwell is one of the most highly regarded scratchboard artists in the United States and is widely credited with elevating the status of the medium in the art world.
Scratchboard is a medium and technique in which the artist uses knives and other tools to etch drawings into a layered board coated with black India ink. Maxwell also adds other colors to her finely detailed work.
The annual show is the largest of its kind and brings top wildlife artists to Tulsa from Minnesota to Texas, California to Maryland. Proceeds are donated to wildlife conservation projects across Oklahoma.
For more about the show, see natureworks.org or find NatureWorksArtShow on Facebook.
More boat ramps open
With water levels slowly dropping in area lakes, a few more public boat ramps opened this week, according to reports from the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Oklahoma State Parks.
Many marinas still are offering use of fee-based ramps at area lakes. Check with marinas before you go. Be prepared to launch efficiently as others may be waiting in line with limited areas for launching.
Ramps opened recently include Black Dog Boat Ramp at Skiatook Lake; Keystone State Park Ramp at Keystone Lake; Cookson, Chicken Creek, Six Shooter and Tenkiller State Park at Tenkiller Lake; Highway 9 Landing (north and south) and Porum Landing at Lake Eufaula.
Deadline is Aug. 1 for waterfowl stamp contest
The iconic Canada goose is the subject for the current Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp, which is purchased by waterfowl hunters in Oklahoma and by collectors nationwide. The winning artist will receive a $1,200 purchase award.
Revenues from the Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp and the state waterfowl license are sources for habitat work that benefits waterfowl and other wetlands wildlife.
Judges consider each artwork in terms of anatomical accuracy, artistic composition and suitability for printing. Background habitat in the art must be typical of an Oklahoma locale.
Entries are limited to one per artist, and a $20 nonrefundable entry fee and form are required. For complete contest rules, go to www.wildlifedepartment.com or call 405-521-3855.