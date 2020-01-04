OLAP adds 5,000 upland hunting acres
The Oklahoma Land Access Program reported the addition of 5,000 acres of new walk-in hunting areas this week in Beaver and Texas counties. The areas are predominantly CRP grassland.
Hunting opportunities on the private lands, leased to the state for public access, include pheasant, quail, deer, dove, jackrabbit and other game.
Hunters are reminded to review maps before entering a walk-in area to get a good feel for the property boundaries and topography. Walk-in areas in the Panhandle might not have fences for OLAP boundary signs and it is the responsibility of hunters to know their location and the walk-in area’s boundaries.
Hunters can access maps of OLAP properties statewide on the state’s website at wildlifedepartment.com/olap or by visiting the site and downloading the ArcGIS Explorer App for their mobile device.
Gun club rates change
The Tulsa Gun Club announced new target prices going into effect as of Jan. 1.
The new prices are Skeet/Trap—$4.50/round for members, $9 non-members; 5-Stand—$5.50/round for members, $10 non-members; Sporting Clays—30 cents per target for members, 45 cents non-members.
The gun club is open to the public and no membership is required, but members receive discounted rates on all activities at the club.
Memberships are $190 for a new annual “time and talent” member, which includes a $55 initiation fee, with renewals for $135 a year. These members are required to complete 12 hours putting their time and talent to work for the club.
Standard annual membership is $255, including $55 initiation, with $200 renewal.
The club also offers lifetime memberships and short-term “wing-shooter memberships” for people wanting to brush up on their shooting skills.
To learn more about the club, go to tulsagunclub.com.