OLAP adds $3 million in federal funding
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced Friday on Twitter that an additional $3 million in federal funding has been awarded to expand its public walk-in hunting program.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the money to the Oklahoma Land Access Program.
OLAP enhances access to private land for hunting, angling and wildlife viewing by negotiating leases with private landowners to open their areas to public access through the Wildlife Department.
The state currently leases roughly 60,000 acres through the program and has been working to add more OLAP areas nearer to urban centers.
Clouser to boost Trout Unlimited fundraiser
The spring banquet fundraiser for Oklahoma Trout Unlimited Chapter 420 features an opportunity to learn and hear from a top national fly fisherman and innovator on March 28 at the John L. Rucker Warehouse, 1227 S. Detroit Ave., in Tulsa.
Bob Clouser is the inventor of the one of the most unique, innovative and productive fly pattern styles of all times, the Clouser Minnow. Originally designed for fly fishing for the smallmouth bass on the Susquehanna River, it has become one of the most productive fresh and salt western fly patterns ever.
The club is offering a limited-seat opportunity to learn from the master how to tie several of Clouser’s original flies 7:30-10:30 a.m. Cost is $40 and some tying experience is highly recommended. A VIP session 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. is limited to eight at $60.
Doors open for the annual banquet dinner at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $50 per person, $90 for couples and may be purchased at TU420.com under the “store” link.