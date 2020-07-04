Quail Forever seeks outdoor gear for ‘newbies’
Oklahoma Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever is asking outdoors enthusiasts to clean out their closets for good this month.
The group is asking for any hunting, fishing, hiking, camping gear that no longer is used, doesn’t fit, etc. It is needed to donate to an event specifically designed to help “newbies” get involved in the outdoors at lower cost.
Donations are needed no later than July 29, for the event, set for Aug. 1, and may be dropped off at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation regional office at Porter or the headquarters in Oklahoma City.
Arrangements also can be made to pick things up.
For more information on the event and donating see the Quail Forever website at oklahomaquailforever.org.
Appreciate your lake by volunteering to ‘Dip-In’
The Oklahoma Water Resources Board is encouraging residents to mark Oklahoma Lakes Appreciation Month in July by joining in a citizen scientist effort called the “Secchi-Dip-In” — an event named for a device used to check water clarity.
The Dip-In, organized since 1994 by the North American Lake Management Society, is a nationwide effort by volunteers and professionals to gather data on water bodies during a short period of time each summer.
Citizens can provide annual “snapshots” of water transparency and clarity at their favorite Oklahoma lake.
At the Lake Management Society website — nalms.org/secchidipin/ — the organization offers instructions on how to organize a socially-distanced Dip-In event, how to measure a Secchi depth and how to submit data.