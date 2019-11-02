When quail season opens Saturday, Oklahoma’s hunters will have slightly better odds of finding birds this year, but populations still are spotty, according to Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Upland Game Biologist Tell Judkins.
After a population low in 2010, slow rise to a peak in 2016 and sudden drop back to previous lows, Tell reports that recent surveys show numbers coming back up “slightly.”
The 2019 season looks better with an average 23.6% increase in quail per survey route statewide, but the spring and summer weather was challenging and some areas look better than others.
Most of the state had an unusually wet weather with rainfall nearly double the average in some places, which led to a delayed start to nesting, but also brought on excellent forb and insect numbers. The southwestern part of the state was hit by drought as summer wore on, and that had a negative impact on brood survival, he said.
For this upcoming season, hunters will likely find pockets of fair to good populations of quail where reproduction was not as severely impacted by spring rains or summer drought. Hunting will likely not be what it was in 2016, but expect hunters to find birds throughout the state, he said.
“Ultimately, get out there and enjoy the Oklahoma outdoors. Work some ground, trust your dog, and make a memory.”
Hunters also are encouraged to keep an eye out for wing boxes this season and clip wings for those survey efforts. Management areas with boxes will include Beaver River, Canton, Cooper, Cross Timbers, Kaw, Packsaddle, Pushmataha and Sandy Sanders.