Registration open for controlled-hunt drawings
The application period for controlled hunts managed by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is open through May 20 at license.GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com and through the GoOutdoors mobile app.
Controlled hunts offer prime opportunities for hunters because they are awarded to limited applicants selected in a random drawing. Controlled hunts are held in situations where unrestricted hunting would pose safety concerns or where overharvest might occur. As such, hunters typically can approach the hunt with the knowledge there are better-than-average odds that game will at least be present in the area they are allowed to hunt.
There is a one-time application fee of $5 to apply for any number of hunts across several categories. Some hunts are available only to youth or non-ambulatory applicants.
Hunts for 2020 include opportunities to take white-tailed deer, pronghorn, spring turkey and elk.
All applicants must possess or purchase an Oklahoma hunting license for the current calendar year of the drawing.
Successful applicants will receive notification by email in July. Unsuccessful applicants are not notified but will be awarded a preference point that will help increase their odds in future years.