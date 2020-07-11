Registration still is open for controlled fall hunts
The Grand River Dam Authority reminds prospective hunters there still is time to register for fall controlled hunts on GRDA property in Ottawa County.
Registration is open through July 31 at grda.com/ecosystems-watershed-management.
The page allows users to sign up for controlled hunts for deer and waterfowl, beginning in the fall, on GRDA property along the Neosho River.
Hunters should note that COVID-19 circumstances at the time of the hunting period could alter the hunts.
Primary applicants can add up to three other individuals for a group of up to four hunters.
While the hunts are open to the public, GRDA also asks that residents of its municipal customer, public power communities upload a copy of a utility bill as proof of residence for consideration for special opening day hunts.
For more information, contact GRDA’s Aaron Roper at 918-323-6234 or visit aroper@grda.com.
Youth Outdoors Expo canceled
The Tulsa Bird Dog Association announced this week it has canceled this year’s Youth Outdoor Expo, which was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Organizers said they did not feel there was a way to hold the event while observing required COVID-19 safety precautions.
“We will get through these trying times and come back stronger next year,” said Bob Dorn, one of the organizers.