Tidy Up Tenkiller event slated for Aug. 15-17
Damage from a tornado over the winter followed by floods this spring left a lot of trash around Tenkiller Lake, and the Greater Tenkiller Area Association is working with the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tenkiller Lake office to organize a three-day cleanup effort.
During Tidy Up Tenkiller on 8 a.m-1 p.m. Aug. 15-17, dumpsters will be placed at several locations and participants can gather for lunch at Cherokee Landing State Park when the chores are done each day, said Don Nowlin, association executive director.
Participants must register in advance to assist in planning and organizing the cleanup effort, Nowlin said.
People who love Tenkiller and have pontoon-type boats are in particularly high demand, but even individuals with smaller boats, or no boats, are welcome to sign up, he said.
For information go online to laketenkiller.com and look for the Tidy Up link.
Anyone interested may register and find more information at laketenkiller.com, call Nowlin at 918-457-4403 or send an email to Nowlin at nowlindonald@msn.com.
Deadline nears to apply for youth deer hunts
The application period is open until Aug. 18 for young people to register for free private lands hunts for antlerless deer this coming season.
Hunts are set for Ellis County on Oct. 11-13 and Love County on Oct. 17-18 and Dec. 13-14.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will select 55 youths for the bonus hunts. Interested youths must fill out an online application no later than 11:59 p.m. Aug. 18.
Information required includes a hunter education certification number and the name of an accompanying adult (licensed or unlicensed).
The online application form may be found at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
Anyone with questions can contact Kyle Johnson at 405-590-2584 or call the department’s main line at 405-521-4632.