Page, Kilpatrick named to All-State BASS team
Oklahoma high school anglers Dakota Page of Claremore Sequoyah and Cole Kilpatrick of Yale have been selected to the 2020 Bassmaster All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
This is Page’s third selection to the all-state lineup. He represents the Hog Farmers Bass Team. He also will be a Bassmaster All-American finalist for the third year in a row. Page has said he will sign a letter of intent to fish collegiately at the University of Central Oklahoma this fall.
Kilpatrick is on the Mannford High School fishing team. This is his first selection.
The All-State list names 49 of the most outstanding high school anglers from across the country, each selected based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.
To be considered for the team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.
BASS received more than 300 nominations from across the nation and judges named teams for 33 states. A second panel of judges will review the nominations and select the 12 members of the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team.
The 12 finalists will compete in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament, held during the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department event, a fan-favorite festival which is currently scheduled to take place June 5-9 on Lake Fork out of Quitman, Texas.
Controlled hunt permit deadline May 20
The application period for controlled hunts managed by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is open through May 20 at license.GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com and through the GoOutdoors mobile app.
Controlled hunts offer prime opportunities for hunters because they are awarded to limited applicants selected in a random drawing.
Controlled hunts are held in situations where unrestricted hunting would pose safety concerns or where over harvest might occur. As such, hunters typically can approach the hunt with the knowledge there are better-than-average odds that game will at least be present in the area they are allowed to hunt.
There is a one-time application fee of $5 to apply for five of any number of hunts across several categories. Some hunts are available only to youth or non-ambulatory applicants, others come with added access fees due at the time of the hunt or other qualifications.
Hunts for 2020 include opportunities to take white-tailed deer, pronghorn, spring turkey and elk.
All applicants must possess or purchase an Oklahoma hunting license for the current calendar year of the drawing.
Successful applicants will receive notification by email in July. Unsuccessful applicants are not notified but will be awarded a preference point that will help increase their odds in future years.