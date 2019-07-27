Oklahomans statewide can vote for the Oklahoma City Zoo and in turn benefit a statewide effort to boost pollinators for a healthier environment.
The zoo has joined a nationwide contest through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums by submitting a video of guests helping plant a pollinator habitat area at the zoo.
The video made the Top 10 in the contest, and if it wins a popular vote contest, it will bring home a $25,000 prize. The second-place video will get $10,000.
The prize money will go to Okies for Monarchs—a statewide organization made up of 40 groups, including the zoo.
Okies for Monarchs works with community groups and businesses statewide to educate the public about creating and improving habitats for pollinators at home, at work or in rural areas. The statewide coordinator position is based in Tulsa.
The contest allows people to place more than one vote. People can vote for the zoo’s video at aza.org/partyfortheplanet through July 31.