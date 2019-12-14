Second half of waterfowl likely starting slow
After barn-burning periods of action during the first portion of the waterfowl season, the second half of the season, Dec. 14-Jan. 26, is expected to start with a flurry that could sputter.
A shift to southerly air flows and warmer weather during the split left many birds in place that had been present and previously hunted during the first part of the season. With a day or two of hunting pressure those birds likely will “wise up” and become more of a challenge.
A little bit of a cold snap expected to drop temperatures into the teens across the upper Midwest early this week may help push some birds, but weather across the Central Flyway becomes mild and southerly flows return.
Hunters will need to scout hard to find birds and make sure they are well concealed when hunting.
Early field reports are as expected
Early field reports from quail and pheasant hunters indicate the type of season forecast by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, with pockets of good productivity and other areas that require long walks with few birds found.
“Generally we can say it’s a little better than last year,” said Tell Judkins, upland game biologist for the wildlife department.
Hunters who enjoyed some successes last season likely will find a similar number of birds in those areas again this year.
Christmas bird count season is here
The first of the state’s Christmas bird count efforts took place Saturday and more events around the international Audubon Society’s organized citizen scientist effort are scheduled across the state before Jan. 5.
The next count is Wednesday at the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge. The contact to volunteer is Albert Harris at 918-231-3485.
The Fort Gibson CBC is scheduled for Dec. 20. To volunteer, contact Nadine Varner at 405-370-5076 or gallinuleofpurple@yahoo.com.
The Tallgrass Prairie Preserve CBC is set for Jan 4. You may contact Don Wolfe at 918-336-7778 or dwolfe@suttoncenter.org
Public education on black bears recommended
At its regular monthly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Commission heard a summary presentation of a study of how residents perceive black bears in various areas of eastern Oklahoma.
Study author Matty Cleary holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State. He said populations of black bears exist in southeastern Oklahoma (about 1,300 bears) and in east-central Oklahoma (about 100 bears).
The study complements previous research indicating the east-central black bear population cannot support a hunt due to biological constraints.
Residents near more urban areas had higher positive attitudes toward black bears, and acceptance for black bears was highest around Tahlequah within the bounds of the east-central bear population.
Perception of risk from bears had a significant impact on acceptance.
The study recommends distributing information about how to reduce conflicts with black bears to landowners in that area, in order to reduce risk perception.