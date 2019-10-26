Wear orange afield through Nov. 3
Primitive hunting seasons for white-tailed deer, black bears and elk are open across the state and those hunters, as well as bow hunters and others in the woods through closing day on Nov. 3, are reminded to wear hunter orange.
All hunters participating in firearm seasons are required by regulation to wear both a head covering and an outer garment above the waistline, “both totaling at least 400 square inches of hunter orange that are clear visible while in the field.”
Archery hunters are required to wear either a head covering or an outer garment above the waistline that is hunter orange during the firearms seasons.
Authorities regularly advise anyone enjoying outdoor activities where hunters may be present also to wear some hunter orange.
Black bear harvest down
Archery season for black bears in Oklahoma expanded from four to 13 counties this year, but so far only one of those counties has produced a bear and, overall, it appears the season’s harvest will be much smaller than in 2018, according to Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation biologist Jeff Ford.
Archery hunters killed 57 bears this season, 30 males and 27 females. Muzzleloader season is open through Nov. 3, but the harvest during the season typically is small, he said.
“Last year we had 60 by the fourth day of season,” Ford said.
Only one bear, from Atoka County, came from the expanded range offered beyond the original southeast counties. The legal hunting area increased to all or parts of 13 counties south of Interstate 40. Most bears are taken at bait stations, which are allowed only on private lands.
A bumper crop of acorns likely is to blame for the reduced harvest, Ford said. When the acorns drop, the bears will leave bait stations and move to areas with a lot of acorns and simply stay put.
“There were no bears harvested north of Highway 271 this year,” he said. “There were none on Poteau Mountain or Cavanaugh Hill. They left the bait and didn’t come back.”
Hunters in the newer areas will figure out black bear movements with time, Ford said.
“They don’t leave a lot of sign like a deer. It will take those guys three or four years to where they can figure it out,” he said of the new hunting areas.
Weather just ‘ducky’ for waterfowl season
If weather patterns with rain and waves of cold fronts continue, the opening weeks of waterfowl season in Zone 2 (eastern and southern Oklahoma) could prove productive for waterfowl hunters Nov. 2-Dec. 1.
“With this colder weather the numbers should be jumping up,” said Josh Richardson, migratory waterfowl biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
“We need to keep these cold fronts coming in like we’ve had the past couple of weeks.”
Hunters may need to make some adjustments this season, as areas hit hard by flooding this summer will be short on habitat, Richardson said.
“Some of the areas that were still flooded into July or August are not looking too good,” he said. “Some of our wetlands and, in general, areas around some of the large reservoirs are not going to be in the best shape habitat-wise. Some have come back, but others are in rough shape.”
However, agriculture in many of the areas did rebound and many farmers planted fall-harvest crops that did make or can make for areas where waterfowl will congregate.
“As long as we keep getting fronts that push in new birds we will be looking at a good season,” Ford said.