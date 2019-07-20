Wildlife Commission honors top youth archers
The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission recognized six Oklahoma students for being among America’s elite young archers Monday during its regular July meeting in Oklahoma City.
The archers placed in the top five in various divisions at national competitions conducted by the National Archery in the Schools program in recent weeks. Each of them received citations from Jay Rouk, Oklahoma National Archery in the School program coordinator for the Wildlife Department.
“Rising to the point that they did is really a testament to their skills and success,” Rouk told commissioners.
Honored students include:
• Cayden Eyestone of Chandler (Park Road), first place out of 2,229 competing, elementary boys division, Eastern national shoot.
• Madison Spoonemore of Locust Grove, fourth place out of 2,610, high school girls division, Eastern national shoot.
• Jarod Aycox of Zaneis, first place out of 296, middle boys division, Western national shoot.
• Trenton Gardner of Salina, first place out of 225, high school boys division, Western national shoot.
• Karson Warrington of Healdton, second place out of 225, high school boys division, Western national shoot.
• Reece Marble of Salina, third place out of 142, elementary division, Western national shoot.
Nationally, more than 2 million youths participate in the NASP program each year. In Oklahoma, more than 60,000 students in about 650 schools are active in OKNASP. About 290 Oklahoma students participated in one of the national NASP shoots.