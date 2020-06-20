Wildlife Commission reduces turkey bag limits
After especially tough reproduction years the past two years for wild turkeys, the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation commissioners voted Wednesday to reduce or alter wild turkey hunting bag limits in large areas of western Oklahoma.
Starting this fall, turkey gun hunters will be allowed to harvest one tom only in the 14 counties that previously permitted either-sex harvest. Archery hunters will still be allowed one turkey of either sex statewide in the fall.
Next spring, all counties outside the Southeast Region will have a one tom limit. The spring turkey season limit remains unchanged at three toms. None of the changes made will affect existing regulations in the Southeast Region for turkey hunting, where the season is shorter and the limit is one tom for all eight counties combined.
Chief of Wildlife Bill Dinkines told commissioners declining turkey numbers during the past two years, especially in the southwest, prompted the bag limit changes.
Wildlife Areas closed to hog hunting for USDA efforts
Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation commissioners voted to halt recreational hunting of feral swine on four of the state’s Wildlife Management Areas as the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program targets the areas. The four areas are Kaw, Sandy Sanders, Hackberry Flat and Waurika.
Officials said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s eradication efforts in those areas will be more effective without recreational hunting.
Local pros get extra shot as FLW Tour resumes
Edwin Evers of Talala, Zack Birge of Blanchard, James Elam of Cleveland and Jeff Kriet of Ardmore will be among the 204 pros competing as the FLW’s 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit returns June 23-26 after a three-month hiatus.
Originally a field of 150 anglers, the roster was expanded to 204 after 54 Major League Fishing anglers accepted an invitation to compete in three Super Tournaments.
The fourth regular-season tournament will play out on Lake Chickamauga and launch from the Dayton Boat Dock in Dayton, Tennessee.
The top prize is $160,000, part of a total purse of $1.3 million.
FLW reports it has worked closely with local hosts and public health officials at the national, state and county levels in coordinating the event. The health and safety of anglers, marshals, staff and sponsors remain the top priority. The event will be held with attendance limited to anglers and essential tournament staff only.
Fans are encouraged to forgo the daily takeoffs and weigh-ins and follow the event online through the expanded four-day “FLW Live” coverage and weigh-in broadcasts at FLWFishing.com. The FLW Live on-the-water broadcast has been expanded to air on all four days of competition, featuring live action from the boats of the tournament’s top pros each day.