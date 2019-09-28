Youth Duck Hunt Day scheduled for Oct. 5
For the second time, the special duck hunting days for youth are open on one day prior to the regular seasons and on one day after. The first open day is Saturday, Oct. 5. The next will be held Feb. 1.
Youth hunters must be 15 or younger. An adult must accompany the youth hunter into the field. The accompanying adult must be 18 or older and hunter education-certified or exempt, regardless of whether the youth is hunter education-certified.
The adult cannot hunt ducks, mergansers or coots, but may participate in other open seasons. All species and sex-specific limits are the same as during the regular seasons.
BioBlitz! registration closes Oct. 1
Registration is open for the citizen scientist marathon blowout BioBlitz! set for Oct. 4-6 at Sequoyah State Park at Fort Gibson Lake.
Expert biologists and citizen scientists will gather at the park to observe, count and record a variety of plants, invertebrates and vertebrate animals. Novice wildlife watchers are encouraged to attend and learn all they can.
Most activities will be coordinated out of the Three Forks Nature Center at the park and take place along nearby trails.
Also on site for the event will be the Echolocation Grotto, a traveling exhibit of Alabaster Caverns State Park. It provides an educational opportunity for those interested in learning more about bats.
Participants are responsible for their own camping and personal equipment and may participate for the entire event or part of the time. People may choose to camp in the area in tents or stay at one of the limited number of bunkhouses. RV camping also is available at the park, which also has lodge rooms and cabins for rent at 918-772-2545.
For information or to register visit BioBlitzOklahoma on Facebook, call 405-325-7658, email prill@ou.edu or visit biosurvey.ou.edu/biolblitz-oklahoma.