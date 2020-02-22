Groendyke to leave wildlife commission after serving 44 years
After 44-plus years service under seven governors, commissioner John Groendyke of Enid will step down this year from the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to a report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Northwestern Oklahoma insurance executive D. Chad Dillingham of Enid has been appointed by Gov. J. Kevin Stitt to the commission. Pending state Senate approval of his appointment, Dillingham will begin serving an eight-year term as the District 8 representative in July.
ODWC Director J.D. Strong praised the appointment.
“I’ve both bird-hunted and worked alongside Chad Dillingham in the past, and I can say unequivocally that Gov. Stitt made an incredible pick in appointing him to replace the ‘irreplaceable’ commissioner Groendyke,” Strong said. “His family and his business are well-respected, and much of that is due to what Chad brings to the Dillingham name.”
Dillingham is chief executive officer and co-owner of Dillingham Insurance, a 93-year-old private business with headquarters in Enid and serving clients in 38 states with offices in Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Tulsa. He and his brother own and operate a 1,700-acre cattle ranch in northern Oklahoma.
Strong also commented on Groendyke’s legacy within the wildlife department.
“No one in the country, let alone the state of Oklahoma, can touch the unmatched volunteer service and contributions to wildlife conservation made by John Groendyke during his unprecedented 44 years on the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission,” Strong said.
“When I think about the enormously successful growth we’ve seen in hunting and fishing in this state, coupled with the wise and frugal oversight role the department has played in that growth, there’s no question that commissioner Groendyke’s fingerprints are all over it.
“While he would never admit to such a boastful statement, I’ll offer that commissioner Groendyke has been the north star for this agency for nearly a half-century.”
Groendyke said his decision to step down was largely based on the fact that he would be 83 years old after serving a seventh term, and he has had a great 44 years as a commissioner. He felt the timing was right for him to focus on other commitments.