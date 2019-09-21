With surveys that show six out of 10 who attend the Wildlife Expo are return visitors, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says the annual event is one that definitely keeps people coming back.
The Expo, set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lazy E Arena southeast of Guthrie, is billed as the largest outdoor recreation event in the nation. It will have more than 120 stations where people can learn and participate in activities both inside and outside the arena, according to a Wildlife Department bulletin.
Everything at the Expo, including parking, is free of charge.
The event began in 2005 with the Wildlife Department wanting to encourage people to get outdoors, to educate the public, and to preserve and promote the future of Oklahoma’s hunting and fishing heritage.
“The outdoors is a great place to explore, and we have all the tools to help you get there as well as learning about hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation,” Rhonda Hurst, Expo coordinator said in a department release. “We provide all equipment so you can experience shooting a shotgun, riding a mountain bike, catching a fish, shooting a bow, climbing a rock wall, making a birdhouse and much, much more.”
With all divisions of the Wildlife Department represented at the Expo, people have a chance to talk to the people who work in the field and learn about management activities, as well as other organizations, agencies, landowners and businesses that play a role in conserving Oklahoma’s wildlife.
Featured activities include the Shotgun Training Education Program clay targets, Archery in the Schools target range, and several Family Fishing Clinics at the pond (space limited; arrive early). Other activities include a pellet rifle range, dog training demonstration area, rock-climbing wall, bowfishing, creating natural art, Dutch oven cooking, and more.
Fan favorites include Taste of the Wild with free samples, dog training demos, Operation Game Thief’s Oklahoma Wall of Shame, selfie stations, make-and-take booths, and various live birds, reptiles, insects and fish, according to the Wildlife Department.
Learn more details at
wildlifedepartment.com/expo, which includes a section for frequently asked questions, a schedule of seminars, maps of the grounds, activities list, sponsors list, and directions to the Lazy E Arena.