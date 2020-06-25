Because of the lingering coronavirus pandemic, USA Boxing has decided to cancel what would have been the Tulsa-hosted National Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament.
Originally scheduled for May, the event was rescheduled for Aug. 10-15 at the downtown Cox Business Center. Aaron Sloan, the tournament host and vice president of the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves franchise, told the Tulsa World that USA Boxing has chosen to cancel the 2020 event.
The May 2021 national tournament – expected to involve more than 400 male and female fighters representing each of the 50 states – also is scheduled for Tulsa’s Cox Business Center.
Overseen by the United State Olympic Committee and the International Boxing Association, USA Boxing is this country’s governing body for amateur boxing.
As local organizers originally submitted a bid to host the event for two years, the 2022 National Golden Gloves championship tournament also is expected to take place in Tulsa.