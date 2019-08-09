James White could barely be heard talking about dirt as giant dump trucks maneuvered back and forth behind him on the BOK Center floor. At this point, about half of the cement floor was covered with dirt and steel boxes filled with production equipment.
White is the Professional Bull Riders’ production manager, in charge of not only making Tulsa’s event possible this weekend, but every show the PBR puts on around the world. The PBR is at the BOK Center for the 11th year in a row Saturday and Sunday.
“My job is to oversee that everybody plays nice,” White said. “I interface with television, with the production, with the arena. I make sure that everything goes in like layers of an onion in a proper, timely, orderly fashion and comes out the same way.”
By 2 p.m. Friday, White and his team already had all of the speakers hung from the ceiling surrounding the BOK Center scoreboard. White said he hauls almost $55 million worth of equipment around the country in multiple trucks, from audio and video equipment to the steel that makes the “shark tank” in the middle of the arena. But no one seems to care about any of that.
“It’s all about the dirt,” White said.
The PBR has its own dirt guy, who didn’t make the trip to Tulsa. The company finds a local supplier for every event, but before it arrives in each new city, the PBR gets a sample of the dirt to test in a lab and decides not only if it’s good enough but if more sand or clay is required, depending on the climate. By the time the PBR is finished with the dirt, it’s good enough to be sold to a landscaping company as topsoil.
“People think, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna go out back and get me some dirt,’” White said. “No. …
“We literally make our own dirt.”
Once a dirt supplier is found and the dirt is up to PBR standards, 750 tons of it is required to cover not only the area spectators see, but through the tunnel and the space under the seats. That’s about 50 dump-truck loads, coming back and forth from the loading dock, through a tunnel to the BOK Center floor.
The first pile of dirt landed on the BOK Center floor at 11:50 a.m. Friday. It was a little late after a rainy morning made it difficult to find dry dirt.
There’s even more science to distributing the dirt across the floor. If the dirt is too loose, the cowboy gets the advantage because bulls will hesitate out of the chute. But dirt packed too tight will give the bull the advantage, leaving it nearly impossible for riders to hang on. Keeping the dirt just right requires measuring the depth and using special rakes called eliminators.
“Our dirt guy knows the proper depth, viscosity and compaction we need to keep it as an even playing field as possible,” White said.
White couldn’t haul in his dirt without the BOK Center being ready to go when he arrived, though. Kevin Jones is the operations manager for the BOK Center, the man in charge of making sure the arena was a blank canvas when the PBR showed up at 8 a.m. to start its setup. Jones has had his hand in making every show possible since the BOK Center opened, other than a Wiggles concert when Jones underwent a surgery.
“Basketball, hockey, whatever we have performing a show, I’m the guy to make it happen,” Jones said.
Dude Perfect performed the night before on what Jones described as a makeshift stage. The show ended at about 9:40 p.m. By 3 a.m., Jones and his crew had the arena cleared.
They had to not only clean up and clear out, but also use a forklift to move seats from above a tunnel so the opening would be large enough for dump trucks to drive through. Without an opening large enough for the dump trucks, White said the PBR won’t even consider a venue.
“This is a great venue,” White said. “This is a great venue for us. We love coming here because we’re like old family from way back.”