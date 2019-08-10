Colten Jesse had his life planned out as an elementary student.
The proof is recorded in old yearbooks from the elementary school in Konawa. Almost every year they’d ask young Colten what he wanted to be when he grew up. Yearbook after yearbook has the same answer.
Under what was probably a black-and-white picture of a much smaller Colten, not yet wearing a cream button-up shirt covered in sponsors, were the words “professional bull rider.”
“We started this journey a long time ago, going to the junior rodeos,” Todd Jesse, Colten’s father, says now. “It’s a sense of fulfillment to see that he is where he is today. We couldn’t be any prouder of him as parents, grandparents, the whole family: aunt, uncles, everyone.”
At just 22 years old, Colten is in the midst of his third season on the Professional Bull Riding circuit. He purchased his PRCA and PBR cards -- required to become a professional bull rider -- almost immediately after he turned 18, which one must be to buy the cards.
“Every kid that rides bulls is just waiting on the day they turn 18 so they can go buy their pro stuff,” Colten said. “Me, it really felt like it took a long time because I always hung out with older guys, guys who were already there doing it, and I was still 17. But it finally came, and heck, it’s just been living the dream ever since.”
Colten began riding when he was 3, starting on sheep before progressing through calves, steers and junior bulls as he grew older. But Colten’s destiny to ride bulls started even before that.
“Bull riding’s been there since Day 1,” his father said.
He meant that literally. Colten’s grandpa, Todd’s father, brought a child’s bull rope to the hospital when Colten was born. Colten is considered a second-generation cowboy since his dad also rode bulls. But so did his grandpa, his uncle and other relatives, at least for a short time.
“My dad got me into it, but my parents, they always gave me a choice,” Colten said. “It wasn’t ever, ‘You’re gonna have to do this or that.’ They just always told me, ‘You can do whatever you want do, but whatever you’re gonna do, we’re gonna do it 110%.’”
Said Todd: “We never forced it on him, but when he decided he wanted to do it, I mean, we went all-in.”
The Jesse family wasn't able to support Colten at the closest event of the year to Konawa, though, this weekend's PBR event at the BOK Center. Colten is sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery in June. He competed in Tulsa last year but will miss his second opportunity to perform in his home state.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” Colten said. “I didn’t get here by chance. It’s pretty crazy to think about sometimes, but I’m grateful for it all, and I’m just gonna keep on going.”
Family support, not pressure
Todd Jesse was honest about never forcing Colten into anything when it came to riding bulls. In fact, Todd wasn’t even there the first time Colten got on a bull.
When Colten was 12, there was a bull riding camp close enough to home that Todd offered to drive Colten back and forth each day. Colten insisted on staying the night.
“No one was there to tell me I couldn’t ride,” Colten recalled. “I got on I don’t know how many bulls that weekend.
“It was a little intimidating at the time. Heck, I was 12 years old. I don’t know how tall I was, but I couldn’t have weighed 90 pounds. Not even that, probably like 75. So it was a little intimidating, but it was never like, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna do this.’”
Todd wasn’t upset when he showed up at the last day of the camp and Colten went around showing his dad every bull he rode while he was on his own. That more or less broke the seal. The instance made Todd aware that he could start letting Colten ride bulls on their time.
“He let me get on a few over my head that I probably shouldn’t have been getting on, but that made me into who I am today,” Colten said. “He always took care of me, that’s for sure.”
That first attempt on a bull is probably the only thing Colten’s parents have missed. They frequently travel across the country to support their son. They’ve even been known to show up unexpectedly. When Colten was in Phoenix, his dad called to ask where he was. Confused, Colten learned that they had just rolled into town after about a 15-hour drive.
“I don’t know how you explain it, but getting to see him make his dream come true has been, I mean, it’s just amazing for me as a parent to get to watch him live his dreams,” Todd said.
Colten’s parents have been present enough that his mom, Michelle, has caught on, even becoming somewhat of a coach. Her nerves have calloused for when her son jumps on a bull, and when he gets bucked off, his mom is usually the first one there to tell him what he did wrong.
“Usually, say I buck off or something, she’s over there trying to tell me what I did wrong, and it kind of irritates me sometimes because she’s right,” Colten admitted.
But it’s more support than chastising that Colten gets from his parents.
“Both my parents, my mom and my dad, they’re both my biggest fans, and heck, they’re my best friends, too,” Colten said. “I don’t mind going back home, hanging out with them, talking with them. I did look at them as my parents growing up because they would kick my ass -- they made me mind and whatnot -- but they’re definitely just my best friends.”