Dave Borkowski will be back for his third season as the Tulsa Drillers pitching coach.
On Wednesday, the parent Los Angeles Dodgers announced the Drillers’ on-field staff. Earlier, it was announced Scott Hennessey would return for his fourth season as Tulsa’s manager. Also returning to the Drillers is performance coach Garrett Lloyd, who will be in his second season.
Newcomers to the Drillers staff will be former San Francisco Giants first baseman Brett Pill as hitting coach, coach Jeremy Rodriguez, strength coach Noah Huff and athletic trainer Yuya Mukaihara.
During the past two years that have included the Drillers winning the Texas League pennant in 2018 and the North Division last season, Borkowski has helped develop several pitchers who have reached the majors, including Caleb Ferguson, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Devin Smeltzer. The Drillers finished second in TL ERA in 2019 and third in ’18. Borkowski pitched seven seasons in the majors with Detroit, Baltimore and Houston from 1999-2008.
Pill played in 111 games over three seasons with the Giants in 2011-13. He hit four homers in 48 games for the Giants’ 2012 World Series championship team. From 2014-16, he played for the Kia Tigers in the Korea Baseball Organization. This will be his pro coaching debut. His brother, Tyler, pitched in two games for the Drillers in 2018.
Rodriguez was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2011 and had two brief stints in the Texas League with San Antonio in 2012 and ’13.
Huff is in his fourth year in the Dodgers organization and spent last season at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. Mukaihara is in his fifth year in the Dodgers system and spent the last two at Rancho.
The Drillers host the Frisco RoughRiders in the season opener April 9.
A look back at the 2019 Texas League All-Star Game held at ONEOK Field
