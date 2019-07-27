It wouldn’t be surprising if the parent Los Angeles Dodgers include a few members from this year’s Tulsa Drillers in some deals before the major league trading deadline Wednesday.
The Dodgers, looking to boost their World Series bid, have a recent history of making moves near the deadline, usually using their productive farm system, as they should, to acquire veterans who could be the difference in winning a pennant.
Keibert Ruiz, who was promoted last week from Tulsa to Oklahoma City, could be a prime candidate to be traded as the Dodgers have another top young catching prospect, Will Smith, ahead of him. Ruiz’s stock will probably never be higher. Other top candidates to be traded because of their value as hot prospects are outfielder DJ Peters and pitcher Dustin May — both recent Drillers now in OKC. Probably the Dodgers’ only untouchable prospect in the minors is infielder Gavin Lux, who also recently was moved up from Tulsa to OKC, where he’s batting .479 after 22 games.
However, the Dodgers have not always traded wisely near the deadline in the last few years. Thursday’s trade of Drillers all-star reliever Andre Scrubb to the Houston Astros for first baseman Tyler White looks like a potential bust. (Scrubb will remain in the Texas League with Corpus Christi.) White, who was hitting .225 with little power, doesn’t really seem to be a good fit for the Dodgers — he looks more like someone more suited for a noncontender such as the Detroit Tigers. It was amazing the Astros kept him as long as they did.
The Dodgers’ last deal with the Astros back in 2016 wasn’t horrible, but doesn’t look so great now, as they acquired Josh Fields for Yordan Alvarez, who was just starting his pro career. Alvarez is now a rookie hitting sensation with the Astros. Fields gave the Dodgers two-plus years of solid set-up relief pitching before being released.
Last July, the Dodgers traded away four prospects (plus journeyman infielder Breyvic Valera) to Baltimore for infielder Manny Machado, who helped Los Angeles win a pennant before signing as a free agent with San Diego. The Dodgers gave up two former Drillers who are now at Double-A Bowie — Dean Kremer, who is pitching great, and outfielder Yusniel Diaz, who isn’t progressing. Also dealt and at Bowie are infielder Rylen Bannon, who is having a solid season and left-handed reliever Zach Pop, who is out for the season.
In another deal last July, the Dodgers acquired infielder Brian Dozier from Minnesota for two other Drillers — lefty Devin Smeltzer and outfielder Luke Raley. Smeltzer has a 2.21 ERA in 16 minor league games and has shown in four outings with the Twins that he can pitch effectively in the majors. Raley was batting .302 at Triple-A Rochester before going on the injured list after ankle surgery. Dozier was a bust with the Dodgers and is now with Washington.
Hall of Fame assist
During his Hall of Fame induction speech last Sunday at Cooperstown, Edgar Martinez thanked Marty Martinez — the Drillers’ first manager in 1977-78 and a Tulsa resident until his death in 2007.
Edgar Martinez was 19 when he was signed by Seattle Mariners scouts Marty Martinez (no relation) and (former Tulsa Oilers infielder) Coco Laboy in late 1982 in Puerto Rico. Marty discovered Edgar, who was a college student at the time, playing in a semi-pro league and arranged him for to attend a tryout camp. The Mariners signed him for around $5,000.
Marty Martinez persuaded Mariners officials to stick with Edgar and send him to the Instructional League for top prospects despite a very rough start in his pro career. Edgar Martinez went on to become the premier designated hitter of his era.
Marty Martinez also signed Omar Vizquel for the Mariners in Venezuela in 1984. Vizquel went on to play 24 years in the majors and is regarded as one of the best defensive shortstops of all time with 11 Gold Glove awards. Martinez also was instrumental in the development of three-time Gold Glove winner Harold Reynolds, a MLB Network analyst.
Marty Martinez, a utility infielder who played seven seasons in the majors (1962, ‘67-72) with six teams, was a major league coach with the Mariners from 1983-86 and in ‘92. He was their interim manager for one game in ‘86.
His last year as a manager in ‘94 was for the Mariners’ Arizona Rookie League team that included David “Big Papi” Ortiz, who will likely be voted into the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2022.
Obituaries
Former Tulsa Oilers left-hander Don Mossi, who died July 19 at age 90 in Idaho, had 101 wins and 50 saves in his 12-year pitching career in the majors from 1954-65. He was an American League All-Star in 1957 and was the AL’s ERA leader in 1961. Mossi was 12-12 with a 2.91 ERA for Tulsa in 1953. He used that as a springboard to moving up to the majors with Cleveland in 1954 when he went 6-1 with a 1.94 ERA. Mossi didn’t allow a run in three World Series appearances that year.
Another former Tulsa player who died recently was outfielder Gary Kolb, who helped the Oilers win TL pennants in 1962 and ‘63. Kolb, who died at age 79 in West Virginia on July 3, has an interesting place in baseball history. He pinch-ran for Hall of Famer Stan Musial in Musial’s last game in ‘63 and Kolb was the last St. Louis Cardinals player to wear No. 20 before another Hall-of-Famer, Lou Brock. Kolb also had the distinction of being traded for “Mr. Baseball,” Bob Uecker. Kolb played parts of seven seasons in the majors from 1960-69.
Major notes
Former Oral Roberts infielder Tyler Saladino achieved the rare feat of grand slams in consecutive games for Milwaukee on July 21-22. It was even more amazing because Saladino is batting only .133 (through Friday) and those are his only RBIs in 60 at-bats. How tough is hitting grand slams in consecutive games? Consider that perennial all-star shortstop Derek Jeter had only one slam in his entire career that included 260 homers...
Former Owasso lefty Brian Flynn was designated for assignment by Kansas City. Flynn is 2-2 with a 5.22 ERA in 11 games this season.
Around the minors
Former Oklahoma State catcher Colin Simpson was the Pioneer League player of the week for July 15-21. Simpson, drafted by Colorado in June, is batting .357 overall with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 28 games. ...
Berryhill graduate Zach Jackson is 8-0 with a 2.65 ERA in 34 relief appearances for Triple-A Buffalo (Toronto). He has a 0.64 ERA in his last 10 outings. ...
Broken Arrow’s Kohl Franklin has a 1.52 ERA in seven starts for short-season Eugene (Cubs).
Home run derby
Tulsa’s Judah Schwoegler, 12, will be the only Oklahoman competing in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby super regional at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Sunday, before the Mariners’ game against the Detroit Tigers. Schwoegler won the local qualifier last month and will be one of 10 competitors looking to be among the four who advance from Seattle to the finals at the Little League World Series next month.
