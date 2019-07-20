Although Tulsa Drillers hitting coach Adam Melhuse had never spent much time in Oklahoma before last season, he felt a bit of a connection to this state while growing up in California.
“I remember in high school watching Robin Ventura at Oklahoma State,” Melhuse said. “I was a switch-hitter, but hit left-handed way more than right-handed and he was a guy I liked to watch a lot.
“I would be just glued to the TV watching the College World Series, and all of a sudden you see this swing, and ‘Wow, that looks pretty cool; wow, this guy has really good numbers; that’s a guy I want to follow, maybe I can pattern myself after this guy.’ “
Melhuse, 47, who later played at UCLA, is in his second year in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization after spending last season as hitting coach at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
So how does Melhuse compare working with hitters at OKC and Double-A Tulsa?
“I think the main difference is at this level is that guys are a little more receptive to instruction, to tinkering with their swings a little more,” Melhuse said. “Typically at Triple-A guys are a little more set, often having a call up to the major league level at some point. That’s not to say they wouldn’t fine-tune it a little bit, but definitely not wholesale changes.”
Melhuse’s only previous experience in the Texas League was for a few weeks at the start of the 2000 season when he hit .397 in 16 games at San Antonio. That was a springboard to getting his first major league at-bat that year with the Dodgers after spending his previous seven pro seasons in the minors with Toronto.
Melhuse, primarily a catcher, went on to spend all or parts of eight seasons in the majors from 2000-08 — most of it with Oakland, but also with Colorado and Texas.
Two moments as a player stand out for him.
On Aug, 22, 2000, his first major league hit was a 12th-inning, walk-off single that lifted Colorado to a 7-6 victory over Atlanta — and gave a win to catcher Brent Mayne, who pitched a shutout inning after the Rockies ran out of pitchers. Melhuse batted for Mayne, who could pitch, but couldn’t swing the bat due to an injured left wrist.
In the final week of the 2003 season, Melhuse’s two-out, walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning — on a sharp one-hopper past shortstop Alex Rodriguez, gave Oakland a 4-3 win over Texas and enabled the Athletics to clinch the American League West Division title when second-place Seattle lost a few minutes later.
When Melhuse’s playing career ended in 2009, he didn’t know if a coaching career was in his future.
“Towards the end of the career I didn’t think I would coach, not at the pro level,” Melhuse said. “I put it at 20 percent in college or such; 80 percent not — it would be, ‘that’s done, let’s turn the page and find something else to do’. After 17 years of pouring my heart and soul into it, I think it just zapped me. It was not that I didn’t like the game, I just felt the energy was gone.
“So after retiring and taking a year off and enjoying what a ‘normal’ summer was like, it was like, ‘OK, what am I going to do?’ ”
Melhuse then spent four years as an advance scout with the Chicago Cubs and managed two years in the Los Angeles Angels system before mutually parting ways. At that time, Melhuse got connected with the Dodgers through former Drillers pitching coach Matt Herges. Melhuse and Herges are friends and former teammates.
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey praises Melhuse’s work with their hitters.
“He is a tireless worker, always willing to get in the cage,” Hennessey said. “He’s a great teacher. The thing I like that he does the best is coming up with a game plan and how he explains that. He’s been a phenomenal asset.”
The Drillers entered Saturday’s game ranked second in the TL in batting (.262), second in home runs (108) and third in runs (.459). Tulsa has two of the TL’s top four hitters — Gavin Lux (.313 — since promoted to OKC) and Cristian Santana (.306), and Cody Thomas ranks among the top-five in homers (15) and RBIs (54).
“Overall, the talent level has been very impressive,” Melhuse said. “Not only that but their willingness to work and to accept information has been great. I don’t think it could’ve gone any better in terms of the process. Results you can always do better, nobody’s hitting 1.000.
“I think what drives me most now is being able to pass on both good and bad experiences of success and failures to guys and helping them hopefully get to where they want to be at the major league level.”