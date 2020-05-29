Last weekend, the Tulsa World published its selection of the Tulsa Drillers' all-decade team from ONEOK Field's first 10 years.
This week, it's time for an all-opponents' team of standouts who have performed at ONEOK Field. The team includes several major league all-stars plus a combined six players who went on to win World Series in the past five years with Houston, Kansas City, Boston and Washington, plus two selections who were on other pennant winners. The team also includes Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who many consider to be the best player in baseball.
"It was an above average decade for talent in the Texas League," TL president Tim Purpura said. "Especially as the the decade progressed, you saw major league clubs that went to Double-A for their top tier prospects. Last year after the playoffs ended, Arkansas had four players go up to Seattle."
Below is the Drillers' all-opponents, all-decade team:
Catcher -- Salvador Perez, NW Arkansas (2011)
Batted .357 with three homers and nine RBIs in 12 games against the Drillers. The six-time AL all-star has won five Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger Awards. Helped Kansas City win two pennants and the 2015 World Series.
ONEOK Field highlight: On May 19, hit a two-run homer and threw out Tulsa's only basestealer in a 2-0 win.
First baseman -- Matt Adams, Springfield (2011)
"Big City" edged Tulsa's Tim Wheeler for player of the year honors probably due to his performance against the Drillers. Adams hit six homers in his first 11 games at ONEOK Field and finished with 11 in 26 games overall against Tulsa. Has 116 major league homers, including 20 last year for World Series champion Washington.
ONEOK Field highlight: On May 22, had two homers off Tulsa ace Juan Nicasio, who won his next start for Colorado against St. Louis.
Second baseman -- Jose Altuve, Corpus Christi (2011)
Batted .361 in 35 Texas League games, including three at ONEOK Field, to earn a promotion to the majors. In 2017, he was the AL MVP and AP Athlete of the Year as he helped the Houston Astros win their first World Series title. He is a six-time AL all-star and three-time batting champion.
ONEOK Field highlight: Had a three-run double in a 9-4 win over Tulsa on July 1.
Shortstop -- Alex Bregman, Corpus Christi (2016)
Batted .391 with seven RBIs in six games against the Drillers. Has been selected to the last two MLB All-Star Games and helped Houston win the World Series in 2017.
ONEOK Field highlight: His grand slam keyed a 9-4 win on April 15.
Third baseman -- Mike Moustakas, Northwest Arkansas (2010)
Batted .382 with four homers and nine RBIs in 15 games against the Drillers. Has been selected to three Major League All-Star Games and helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series.
ONEOK Field highlight: Went 4-for-5 in a 7-3 win on May 10.
Outfielder -- Randal Grichuk, Arkansas (2013)
His success against the Drillers, particularly at ONEOK Field, jump-started his career that has included 122 homers over six major-league seasons. In 2013, he hit half of his 22 regular-season homers against Tulsa and added two more in the postseason. He had 11 homers in 18 games at ONEOK Field.
ONEOK Field highlight: Homered in the first two playoff games in a three-game North finals sweep.
Outfielder -- George Springer, Corpus Christi (2013)
Batted .381 with six RBIs in six games against the Drillers and then was the 2013 TL All-Star Game MVP. Selected as the 2017 World Series MVP with the Astros and has been an AL all-star three times.
Outfielder -- Mike Trout, Arkansas (2011)
Went 3-for-4 in each of his first two games at ONEOK Field. The eight-time American League all-star has been named the AL MVP twice.
ONEOK Field highlight: Homered in a 3-0 win June 18.
Designated hitter -- J.D. Martinez, Corpus Christi (2011)
In six games at ONEOK Field, Martinez batted .500 (13-for-26) with eight RBIs. Overall in 12 games against the Drillers, he batted .444 with one homer and 18 RBIs. In 2018, the three-time AL all-star was the AL's RBI leader as he helped the Boston Red Sox win the World Series.
ONEOK Field highlight: Went 3-for-5 with four RBIs in a 9-8 win on April 9.
Right-handed starter -- Corey Kluber, San Antonio (2010)
Has won two Cy Young Awards with the Cleveland Indians and has a 98-58 career record. Went 6-6 with a 3.45 ERA and led the TL with 136 strikeouts for the Missions.
ONEOK Field highlight: Allowed one hit and one run in five innings with eight strikeouts in the Missions' 5-1 win on April 12.
Left-handed starter-- Logan Allen, San Antonio (2018)
The 2018 TL's pitcher of the year tossed seven innings as he combined with Jason Jester on the only combined no-hitter at ONEOK Field.
ONEOK Field highlight -- His no-hit effort also included a line-drive single for his first pro hit.
Reliever -- Kyle Finnegan, Midland (2016-19)
Saved all three games with no hits and one walk allowed in the 2017 Texas League Championship Series at ONEOK Field as Midland rallied from a 2-0 series deficit. Allowed only one run in seven career appearances in Tulsa with five saves. Overall, gave up only two runs with seven saves in 13 games against the Drillers over the past four seasons.
ONEOK Field highlight -- Retiring Keibert Ruiz on a grounder to save Midland's 1-0 win in TLCS Game 5 to win the pennant in 2017.
Manager/Coach -- Phillip Wellman, Springfield/Arkansas/San Antonio/Amarillo (2011-14, '16-19)
Was Springfield's hitting coach for 2011-13, helping the Cardinals edge the Drillers in the '12 North finals en route to a pennant. As Arkansas' manager in '14, had the best overall North record, but Tulsa won the division finals. As San Antonio/Amarillo's manager, split two TL finals the past two years.
ONEOK Field highlight -- Amarillo's ninth-inning rally, keyed by Taylor Trammell's grand slam, that enabled the Sod Poodles to take the pennant away from the Drillers in Game 5 last year.