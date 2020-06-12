Any baseball fan who has collected player cards will likely feel a special connection with author Brad Balukjian’s “The Wax Pack: On The Open Road In Search of Baseball’s Afterlife.”
But this is a book that also will be interesting to those who aren’t into baseball cards — or even baseball.
Released in April, it’s the best baseball-related book of 2020.
Balukjian, while watching a 2014 game alone in his nosebleed seat at the Oakland Coliseum (which he describes as “a postapocalyptic crater ringed with hot dog stands”), came up with the idea to purchase on eBbay multiple unopened baseball card packs from 1986 — the first year he collected cards. The packs also included the nearly 30-year-old gum that he described after putting it into his mouth as “delightfully gross.”
Balukjian selected the 14 players included in one of the packs with the goal of meeting them, finding out about their post-baseball lives and telling those stories, not rehashing their past feats. During the summer of 2015, Balukjian, director of the Natural History and Sustainability Program and a biology professor at Merritt College in Oakland, drove more than 11,000 miles from coast to coast over 48 days in his Honda Accord (which he still owns and is going strong at 248,000 miles).
His collection of players was a fascinating variety that included superstars such as Hall-of-Famer Carlton Fisk and Dwight Gooden, and journeymen such as Rance Mulliniks and Randy Ready. Two played for Tulsa — Garry Templeton and Oklahoma native Don Carman — his favorite major leaguer for his favorite major league team (Philadelphia Phillies) while growing up in Rhode Island. Others were Rick Sutcliffe, Richie Hebner, Lee Mazzilli, Steve Yeager, Vince Coleman, Jaime Cocanower, Gary Pettis and Al Cowens.
A pleasant surprise for Balukjian was that many of the players were very accommodating, especially considering that he didn’t have any sports writing credentials and had never written a book. For example, Cocanower and his wife, who live in Arkansas, made him feel like a member of their family when they invited him to spend the Fourth of July with them.
“It was really exceptional, how welcoming many of them were,” Balukjian said during a telephone interview Thursday. “And once we met, how open they were, and willing to trust and confide in me.”
But not all. However, even the failed attempts at interviewing players, especially with Fisk, provided interesting stories that included the lengths that Balukjian made to visit with them.
“At the time it was frustrating, but it was better for the book to not meet with everyone,” Balukjian said. “There’s narrative tension in every good story. It’s a story, not a reference book.
“Having heroes and villains makes for a better story. The process is inherently as interesting as the destination in a compelling way.”
His travels included time in Oklahoma as he researched the background of Carman, who grew up in Camargo, graduated from Leedey High School, pitched eight seasons with the Phillies and then was with the Drillers in 1992.
“Oklahoma plays a big role in the book,” Balukjian said.
Balukjian meets Carman, now a sports psychologist who works for agent Scott Boras, in Florida at the Naples Zoo.
“Instead of meeting everyone in a restaurant, I wanted as many different scenes as possible. That makes it more interesting,” Balukjian said.
Balukjian’s visit is capped by a game of catch with his childhood hero.
”It’s hard to describe and do it justice — a true childhood dream,” Balukjian said.
Templeton, a shortstop for baseball’s Tulsa Oilers in 1976 with a reputation of sometimes not being media friendly, was the most pleasant surprise for Balukjian.
“He was very interested in talking about the Whitey Herzog incident,” Balukjian said, referring to the moment with the then-Cardinals manager that led to St. Louis trading Templeton to the San Diego Padres for Ozzie Smith — a pivotal deal for all involved.
While baseball has many heartwarming father-and-son stories such as the Ripkens, Griffeys, Boones and Bondses, a theme in the book is how many of the players in Balukjian’s pack achieved success despite having rocky or no relationships with their fathers.
One of Balukjian’s trip highlights was having his father along for his visit with Mazzilli, who did have a close relationship with his dad. Balukjian meets his father on the road every year for a father-and-son weekend — about 10 years ago they met in Tulsa and went to an Oilers hockey game.
The only deceased player in the card pack was Cowens, but Balukjian’s visits with his family members help provide for a riveting final chapter.
Balukjian’s book shows his determination after some of his interview attempts were turned down, and that persistence helped him, after 38 rejections, to finally get his book published, by the University of Nebraska Press ($27.95, 259 pages).
Now, there have been discussions about adapting “The Wax Pack” into a movie.
Part of the broad appeal that makes it a candidate for the big screen is that Balukjian weaves his personal story between his visits to the players.
“If I wanted players to be open with me, I also needed to be open,” Balukjian said.
Balukjian keeps in touch with many of the players in the book.
”Lee Mazzilli recently saw it (a review) in the New York Daily News and sent me a text out of the blue, I thought that was real cool,” Balukjian said. “He was going to appear with me on the book tour.”
Balukjian’s tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was going to include 35 stops, including one in Oklahoma City with Carman. He hopes to reschedule the tour, perhaps with a stop in Tulsa.
”The timing of the pandemic with my book’s release was weird — in some ways it worked against me and in some ways it worked for me,” Balukjian said. “With more time on our hands, it’s created more opportunity to revisit our past.”
The Wax Pack was recently No. 1 on the list of Amazon’s top-selling baseball books.
“I think it evokes a lot of memories and a lot of nostalgia,” Balukjian said.