In 2017, when the Tulsa Drillers celebrated their 40th anniversary, president/general manager Mike Melega referred to the previous few years as “a golden era of Drillers baseball.”
And that’s even more true now than it was three years ago, although the golden era has been interrupted temporarily due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Since 2017, the Drillers have played in the Texas League Championship Series all three years, winning a pennant in 2018. It’s the first time the Drillers have won three consecutive division titles.
And during the past three years, the parent Los Angeles Dodgers have won two pennants and led the National League last year with 106 wins in the regular season before being upset by World Series champion Washington in the division series. To put that success in perspective, before 2017, a Drillers parent team had won only one pennant since 1968 — Colorado in 2007.
In addition, a 2016 Driller, Cody Bellinger, won the National League’s Most Valuable Player award last season.
Baseball America’s April issue reflects this golden era and how the good times should keep rolling for the Drillers when baseball resumes after the shutdown.
Gavin Lux and Dustin May, a pair of 2019 Drillers all-stars who made their major league debuts with Los Angeles last season and helped Tulsa win the 2018 pennant, are on the cover of Baseball America’s current issue, with the headline of “Built to Last: The Dodgers’ Player Development Machine Continues Producing Stars to Restock Baseball’s Best-Run Franchise.”
A Drillers 2018 and ‘19 all-star, catcher Keibert Ruiz, also was on a Baseball America cover early last year and Lux was the 2019 Minor League player of the year.
Baseball America ranks the Dodgers No. 3 in Organization Talent Rankings, behind No. 1 Tampa Bay and No. 2 San Diego. Amarillo, a San Diego affiliate, defeated Tulsa in last year’s TL finals.
Other rankings of the 30 major league organizations include — St. Louis at No. 13, Kansas City (18), Texas (21), Washington (24), Houston (27) and Colorado (29). Colorado was Tulsa’s parent team from 2003-14 before the Dodgers affiliated with the Drillers.
The Dodgers have seven of the overall top-100 prospects, led by Lux at No. 4 and May at No 20.
Anniversary time
Before baseball’s shutdown, the Drillers were scheduled to host their 2020 season opener against the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. That would have fallen one day after the 10th anniversary of the first Drillers game at ONEOK Field.
On April 8, 2010, a sellout crowd of 8,665 watched the Drillers lose 7-0 to Corpus Christi.
Windy City Series in Tulsa
This weekend is the 50th anniversary of a unique moment in Tulsa sports history — when the then-annual preseason three-game Windy City Series between the Cubs and White Sox was moved at the last moment to Tulsa due to a snow forecast in Chicago.
On April 3, 1970, a beautiful late Friday afternoon at Tulsa’s Oiler Park, the Cubs outslugged the White Sox 13-12. The teams combined for 25 runs even though two top lefties, Ken Holtzman and Tommy John, were the starters and each pitched six innings. Cubs legend Ernie Banks had two hits. The White Sox lost even though they got grand slams from Buddy Bradford and J.C. Martin. It was a homecoming for the White Sox leadoff hitter, Walt “No-Neck” Williams, one of Tulsa’s most popular players during the ‘60s.
After a Saturday rainout, Banks had two hits as the Cubs won the series’ Sunday finale 10-8 on April 5. The Cubs’ all-star double-play combo of Don Kessinger and Glenn Beckert combined to go 4-for-9 with five runs. Besides Banks, two other Hal of Famers were in the game — Cubs outfielder Billy Williams and White Sox shortstop Luis Aparicio.
Former Oklahoma State standout Joel Horlen pitched five strong innings for the White Sox. Bill Melton, who would lead the American League with 33 home runs in 1971, homered for the White Sox and former Tulsa outfielder Jim Hickman homered for the Cubs. The Cubs’ sweep was a preview for the White Sox, who would go on to post the majors’ worst record at 56-106.
Hall of Famer Leo Durocher was the Cubs’ manager. Their visit to Tulsa came on the heels of their previous year’s collapse that led to the surprising New York Mets winning their first World Series title.
Many experts that spring predicted the Cubs would win the pennant, but they finished second again in the National League East and would have to wait until 2016 to win their first pennant since 1945 and first World Series since 1908.