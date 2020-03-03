A funeral mass is scheduled for Tulsa Drillers super fan James "The Admiral" Bridges at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Burial will follow the mass at Calvary Cemetery. A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine.
Bridges died Thursday. He was 52.
"James was one of a kind, a true super fan," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said Tuesday. "He's one of the best fans we've ever had."
Bridges' connection with the Drillers goes back to the 1980s. Whenever I left the stadium, usually anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour after the game ended, he would greet me with, "Hey, Tulsa World," and would often remind me when he would next sing the national anthem before a Drillers game.
"He was a special and talented individual," Melega said. "The Drillers were like his second family. He was certainly a member of the Drillers family. His presence will be missed."
Below is a profile I wrote on him for the World in 2008:
James Bridges sang the national anthem for the 12th time at a Tulsa Drillers game last month. But it was the first time that he was introduced with the title of "Admiral," instead of "Captain."
Bridges, 40, who has attended Drillers games for 24 seasons, watched Tulsa's 4-1 win over Northwest Arkansas on Sunday afternoon while wearing his five-star admiral's badge that he received at Trek Expo 2008 on Saturday.
It was a moment Bridges had been anticipating since last year's Trek Expo when Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) of Star Trek Voyager promoted him to admiral.
Janeway's action came after Bridges was overcome by the heat after singing the National Anthem before the Drillers' 2007 regular-season finale.
"She thought it was time for me to be on the diplomatic staff rather than in a field role," Bridges said. "It's as high as you can go."
Bridges was presented his admiral's badge by Chekov (Walter Koenig) of the original series. Chekov had the honor because he also was present when Captain Kirk (William Shatner) designated Bridges a captain in 1999.
Kirk's decision was later applauded by Spock (Leonard Nimoy).
"Chekov told me to keep out of the heat or they would have to retire me," Bridges said.
Bridges also received words of wisdom from Ohura, whose portrayer, Nichelle Nicholls, talked to him about her inspirational meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King.
Bridges attends every home game, usually wearing a Drillers jersey top, but he was wearing a Captain Kirk shirt on Sunday. Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Mench, who played for Tulsa in 2001, called Bridges "SuperDriller."
Bridges also has a collection of more than 200 broken bats that were given to him by Drillers players.
He started going to Drillers games in 1985 at the urging of a friend at St. Catherine Catholic Church. He usually arrives about an hour before every game.
He also stays for around 30 minutes after the final pitch to talk with the players, whom he gives superhero nicknames.
The memorable weekend for him was capped when Drillers pitcher Ryan "Hawkman" Mattheus gave him the ball he used to close out Tulsa's win.