Cody Thomas of the Drillers was having a breakout spring with the parent Los Angeles Dodgers when the 2020 season was suspended. He was tied for the majors lead with five home runs, tied for fourth with 11 RBIs and batted .318 in 12 games. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey, shown during a visit to Tulsa last month, is looking forward to when he can return to ONEOK Field. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
STEPHEN PINGRY
Staff
Drillers pitcher Edwin Uceta impressed manager Scott Hennessey during Dodgers spring training. “He got stronger over the winter,” Hennessey said. MEGAN ROSS/Tulsa World file
Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey is back home in Jacksonville, Florida, while waiting for pro baseball to resume after being shut down two weeks ago due to
COVID-19.
“I love baseball so much, it’s kind of a down time to have it taken away from you,” Hennessey said.
Instead of being in spring training in Arizona preparing the Drillers for what would have been their Texas League season opener April 9, Hennessey is spending his time with activities such as fishing with his son and also working with youth players in small groups.
Before the shutdown, Hennessey was having a memorable and productive spring training in the parent Los Angeles Dodgers’ major league camp.
Hennessey received his first opportunity to coach third base for the Dodgers in a 14-2 split-squad victory over the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 29. Drillers and former University of Oklahoma outfielder Cody Thomas belted two homers during an 11-run fifth inning.
“It was a great experience,” Hennessey said. “I coach third base (with the Drillers) and I feel comfortable doing it. I was looking forward to doing it again.”
And Hennessey was about 30 minutes away from coaching third for the Dodgers again on March 12 when their split-squad game against the Chicago Cubs was canceled as Major League Baseball suspended spring training.
Before the shutdown, Thomas, a former OU quarterback, was among the spring’s top breakout players. He was tied for the majors’ lead with five home runs and tied for fourth with 11 RBIs while batting .318 in 12 games. He also took away a homer with a web gem that appeared on ESPN SportsCenter’s top 10 plays.
Last year, Thomas led the TL with 23 homers and was third with 76 RBIs as he helped the Drillers reach the championship series. But a .236 batting average and a high strikeout rate had him projected to return to Tulsa for the first half of 2020 — a similar situation as occurred last year with DJ Peters, who was the 2018 TL homer champion with the Drillers.
“Cody has definitely made some adjustments at the plate,” Hennessey said. “He was really in a groove and ready to start the season.”
Hennessey also has liked the adjustments he has seen from Drillers third baseman Cristian Santana, who was third in the TL with a .301 batting average in 2019.
On the pitching side, Hennessey said returning starters Edwin Uceta, JoJo Gray and Markus Solbach have been impressive this spring.
“Uceta has made a big jump,” Hennessey said. “He got stronger over the winter.”
Drillers reliever Marshall Kasowski didn’t allow a run in five outings for the Dodgers. Logan Salow, a lefty who had command issues with the Drillers last season, was having a breakout spring and is a candidate for save situations this season.
“He closed out a couple big league games and has really improved,” Hennessey said. “He is much more confident.”
Although there had been three weeks of games at the major league level when spring training was suspended, the Drillers and the other Dodgers farm teams didn’t play any — they were scheduled to start March 13. Hennessey and many others in baseball project that after baseball resumes it will take four weeks of spring training to get ready for the season.
Bundy’s strong spring
Owasso graduate Dylan Bundy has made a good first impression on his new team, the Los Angeles Angels, after being traded from the Baltimore Orioles in December.
Bundy was 3-1 with a 1.59 ERA in four starts with only four hits allowed, one walk and 16 strikeouts in 11 ⅓ innings. The only others with three wins this spring were former Drillers right-hander Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) and Kansas City reliever Greg Holland.
Remembering Wynn
Jimmy Wynn, who was the Houston Astros’ career homer leader until he was surpassed by Jeff Bagwell in 1999, died Thursday. Wynn was 78. Wynn, an outfielder nicknamed “The Toy Cannon,” was in the majors from 1963-77. He played for San Antonio against Tulsa in the Texas League in ‘63, but was promoted to the majors before those teams met in the championship series that was won by Tulsa.
Wynn was with the Astros for an exhibition game against the Dodgers in Tulsa in 1967 — that also was the season for the first of his three MLB All-Star Game selections. He later visited Tulsa on a few occasions in the late 1990s to play in the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association’s Tulsa Swing With the Legends Golf Classic.
Relive last season
Minor League Baseball announced Friday that it is offering a free preview of its subscription-based streaming service (MiLB.TV), to all fans while the season is being delayed. New and existing subscribers are invited to stream more than 6,500 games from 2019, including all 149 Drillers games. They can be accessed online at MiLB.TV.
