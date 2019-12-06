For the fourth time, the Tulsa Drillers have won Baseball America's Bob Freitas Award for being the top Double-A franchise in 2019.
No other team has captured the award four times. The Drillers also won it in 1992, 2005 and 2013. They will receive the award during the next week at the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.
The Freitas awards have been presented annually since 1989 to the top franchises in each of the four levels of Minor League Baseball to honor clubs that show sustained excellence in the business of pro baseball.
In 2019, the Drillers completed their 10th season at ONEOK Field and have drawn a total attendance at about 3.8 million fans. The Drillers have reached the Texas League Championship Series the past three years.