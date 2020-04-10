Saturday is the 70th anniversary of the greatest Texas League season opener ever – when Ty Cobb and six other Baseball Hall-of-Famers took the field against the Tulsa Oilers in the Cotton Bowl.
It was so memorable that NBC’s telecast of the NHL 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl included a reference to that long-ago event.
On April 11, 1950, the defending TL champion Oilers and Dallas Eagles drew the largest TL attendance ever – 54,151 – more than tripling the previous record. The game was moved to the Cotton Bowl because the Eagles’ ballpark held only about 10,000.
Hall-of-Famers in Dallas’ original lineup that night included outfielders Cobb and Tris Speaker; second baseman Charlie Gehringer; third baseman Home Run Baker; shortstop Travis Jackson; catcher Mickey Cochrane; and pitcher Dizzy Dean (who played for Tulsa in 1940).
The other two in the lineup also had marquee names – left fielder Duffy Lewis, who is in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame and first baseman Charlie Grimm, who many have argued should be in the HOF.
So how did Dallas get these legends? Speaker was a cousin of Eagles owner Dick Burnett. Grimm was Dallas’ manager and a popular figure with many connections from a long career in the majors that included 13 seasons as the Chicago Cubs’ manager. Speaker had been a teammate of Lewis, Cobb and Cochrane. Lewis had been a teammate of Baker. Cobb had been Gehringer’s manager. Cochrane and Gehringer had been teammates. Dean lived near Dallas.
Three of the legends were in their 60s – Baker, Cobb and Speaker. Fans were treated to a legends batting practice as Cobb, who was then baseball’s all-time hits leader, delivered an impressive bunting exhibition. With the foul poles only 200 feet away in a stadium designed for football, the legends hit their share of homers in BP. But during the game, balls hit into the stands were ruled as ground-rule doubles -- and there were many.
The legends weren’t on the field long. Dean walked Tulsa leadoff hitter Harry Donabedian on a full-count pitch, and then followed a predetermined script of being “ejected” from the game for arguing with the home-plate umpire. After that, the other legends followed Dean off the field in an orchestrated protest.
The real Eagles then took the field and the game re-started. Donabedian led off with a single against pitcher Tom Finger and the Oilers were on their way to a 10-3 win.
After the legends left, Dallas’ lineup didn’t include any Hall-of-Famers – the most notable player was third baseman Billy Klaus, who would go on to a 12-year career in the majors.
Tulsa’s lineup that night included Roy McMillan, who was an all-star shortstop with the Cincinnati Reds during a 16-year career in the majors; catcher Hobie Landrith, who was the New York Mets’ first choice in the 1962 expansion draft; outfielder Bob Nieman, who hit 125 homers in the majors; and infielder Eddie Knoblauch, who never reached the majors but is a TL Hall-of-Famer and the uncle of Chuck Knoblauch, an All-Star infielder in the 1990s with the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.
Classic radio
"The Greatest Game Never Played," will be rebroadcast on The Franchise (KRXO fm107.9) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The computer simulated game featuring 60 of the major leagues' greatest players was originally broadcast nationally on July 14, 1982 -- during the Major League All-Star break. A St. Louis promotions company came up with the idea during the 1981 players' strike. Whitey Ford was the starting pitcher for the American League, which had an outfield that included Cobb, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams. The National League's starting pitcher was Sandy Koufax with an outfield of Stan Musial, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays. Jack Buck and Lindsay Nelson were the announcers.
Oklahomans selected for the game were Johnny Bench, Mickey Mantle, Carl Hubbell and Warren Spahn. Besides Spahn, former Tulsa Oilers picked for the NL roster were Steve Carlton and Frank Robinson. The AL's roster included Cochrane, Speaker, Joe DiMaggio and George Brett. Casey Stengel (AL) and John McGraw (NL) were chosen as the managers.
Notable
Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark Hamilton, who was featured in an AP story in the Tulsa World's Wednesday sports section -- "From majors to med school" -- had one of the most memorable slugging performances by an opponent in Tulsa's baseball history.
Hamilton hit three homers with seven RBIs in a division series-clinching playoff game for Springfield against Tulsa in 2007 at Drillers Stadium.