Stadium seats are empty as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus during a baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. With umpires fitted with masks and cheerleaders dancing beneath vast rows of empty seats, a new baseball season got underway in South Korea following a weeks-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A TV cameraman walks through the spectators' seats which are covered with pictures of fans, before the start of a regular season baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. South Korea's professional baseball league start its new season on May 5, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Union graduate Drew Rucinski, shown pitching for the Arkansas Travelers against the Tulsa Drillers in the 2014 Texas League playoffs, is in his second season in the KBO League. TULSA WORLD file
Union's Drew Rucinski was an All-State pitcher in 2007. TULSA WORLD file
Tyler Saladino, shown playing for Oral Roberts in 2010, is in the KBO League this year after five seasons in the majors. TULSA WORLD file
Former Tulsa Drillers infielder Jose Fernandez is batting .615 after three games this season in the KBO League. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Jim Frey, shown as the Chicago Cubs manager in the 1984 NLCS, was the Texas League player of the year for the Tulsa Oilers in 1957. (AP Photo/File)
Fourteen years ago this month, Drew Rucinski was the winning pitcher for Union with a dominant relief outing against Owasso in the 2006 Class 6A state title game.
On Tuesday, Rucinski opened his 2020 season with another dominant performance as he tossed six innings to pick up the win in the NC Dinos’ 4-0 victory over the Samsung Lions on the KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) League’s Opening Day.
The game was carried by ESPN, which will show six KBO games per week until the major league season starts.
Rucinski, 31, made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2014. He appeared in nine major league games over the next three years before spending most of 2018 with the Miami Marlins, going 4-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 32 relief outings. After the season, he became a free agent and signed with the Dinos. His reported 2020 salary is $1 million.
Last year, he was 9-9 with a 3.05 ERA in 30 starts for the Dinos and was selected for the KBO League All-Star Game.
Rucinski is not the only player with local connections playing in Korea. The lineup he faced Tuesday included former Oral Roberts University infielder Tyler Saladino, who lined a first-inning single for one of the three hits Rucinski allowed.
Last July, Saladino achieved the rare feat of hitting grand slams in consecutive games for the Milwaukee Brewers. However, those were Saladino’s only RBIs in 65 major league at-bats as he spent most of the year at Triple-A San Antonio. Saladino played the past five seasons in the majors, primarily with the Chicago White Sox.
Saladino said to NBC Sports Chicago that “Taking the field (on Opening Day), knowing that everybody back home was watching it, I almost teared up a little bit on the field.” He added it was “truly surreal.”
Former Tulsa Drillers infielder Jose M. Fernandez is with the Doosan Bears. In the first three games, he went 8-for-13. Fernandez was one of the KBO’s top hitters last year as he batted .344 with 15 homers and 88 RBIs.
Fernandez batted .306 with 16 homers and 64 RBIs in his U.S. pro debut with the Drillers in 2017. A year later he batted .267 in 36 games with the Los Angeles Angels before moving to Korea.
Other familiar KBO players who have been in the majors and Texas League include Preston Tucker, Jamie Romak and Dan Straily. Another notable name is Samsung’s Seung-hwan Oh, who was the St. Louis Cardinals closer with 39 saves in 2016-17. He spent the past two years with Toronto and Colorado.
Kwang Hyun-Kim, one of St. Louis top offseason acquisitions, pitched in the KBO the past 13 years.
Oilers salute
A salute to Tulsa Oilers baseball, and their announcer Len Morton, will be broadcast on The Franchise (KRXO fm107.9) from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and repeat at 2 p.m. Sunday. Among the features will be highlights from Tulsa’s 1962 pennant-winning season, including Jeoff Long’s 29th homer — which at that time tied a team record — Tulsa defeating Austin in the TL finals, an interview with general manager Hugh Finnerty and a “Let’s Goooo Tulsa” call from Andy Andrews. There also will be highlights from Tulsa’s 1963 title season and the Oilers’ first Triple-A season in 1966 with Tulsa meeting Seattle in the finals, sparked by Walt “No-Neck” Williams and Joe “Speedo” Patterson.
Remembering Frey, Winkles
Jim Frey and Bobby Winkles, who were Texas League all-stars with the Tulsa Oilers in 1957 before going on to coaching and managerial success, died during a five-day span in April.
Frey, who was 88, managed the Kansas City Royals to their first pennant in 1980 and came within one win of managing the Chicago Cubs to a pennant in 1984. He also was a coach on two pennant-winning Baltimore teams.
Although Frey, an outfielder, never reached the majors as a player, he had one of the most impressive seasons in Tulsa baseball history. In ’57, he was the TL player of the year as he led the league with a .336 batting average, 198 hits, 102 runs, 50 doubles, 11 triples, 294 total bases, a .412 on-base percentage and 21 stolen bases (tied).
Winkles, who died at age 90, spent his last three years as a player with Tulsa from 1956-58. His best year was in ’57 when he batted .279 in 154 games. He ended his playing career to become head coach of Arizona State, which he led to three College World Series titles, including a win over Tulsa in the 1969 title game. Winkles’ program sent many players to the majors, including Reggie Jackson and Rick Monday, who said about Winkles during a January dinner in Claremore, “Fortunately I made the greatest decision of my life going to Arizona State and playing for Bobby Winkles," Monday said. "Besides wanting good teams, he wanted people to leave his program and be good citizens in their community.”
Winkles later was a manager in the majors with the California Angels and Oakland, and he was a coach on Oakland’s 1974 World Series champions.
Looking back
Sunday is the 40th anniversary of the University of Tulsa’s final varsity baseball home game and win — 9-6 over Oral Roberts at Driller Park on May 10, 1980. ORU, a top-10 team at that time, had won the three previous games against TU that season. Coach Gene Shell’s Golden Hurricane had known for a month that the baseball program was being dropped. TU’s last win came against ORU lefty Mike Mason, who went on to help the Drillers win their first pennant in 1982 and pitch seven seasons in the majors.
Earlier that week, TU defeated another national power, Wichita State, in 13 innings at Driller Park. That Wichita lineup included major leaguers Joe Carter, Charlie O’Brien and Phil Stephenson.