Woody Widenhofer, the Oklahoma Outlaws' head coach during the United States Football League's only season in Tulsa, died Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was 77.
Widenhofer led the Outlaws to a 6-12 record in 1984. The Outlaws opened 6-2 before losing their final 10 games and moving to Arizona for the USFL's final season in 1985.
"He was a gregarious guy and a lot of fun," said Tulsa resident Chris Lincoln, who co-hosted Widenhofer's weekly television show in '84. "He had that real lineman mindset, a tough guy, but he liked to have fun. He added a lot of the Outlaws legend. Good memories."
After his one season in Tulsa, Widenhofer left the USFL and coached his alma mater, Missouri, compiling a 12-31-1 record from 1985-88. He was a linebacker from 1961-64 at Missouri. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and Minnesota.
Widenhofer got a second chance as a college head coach at Vanderbilt, where he went 15-40 from 1997-2001.
When Widenhofer came to Tulsa as the Outlaws' coach, he was widely regarded as one of the NFL's top assistants after helping the Pittsburgh Steelers, with their "Steel Curtain" defense, win four Super Bowl titles. He was their linebackers coach from 1973-78 before being promoted to defensive coordinator for his final five seasons there that included a Super Bowl championship in the '79 season.
Between college head coaching jobs, he returned to the NFL as an assistant with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, where Bill Belichick was head coach. As a defensive coordinator, he helped the Lions reach the NFC title game in '91. After departing Vanderbilt, he was an assistant at Southeastern Louisiana and New Mexico State. He retired from coaching after the 2007 season.