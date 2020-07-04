50 purple martin chicks banded in Oklahoma, ready for flight to Brazil
At least two purple martins that were part of a bird-banding feature story in the Tulsa World in June 2019 returned this year to the same colony, according to the colony’s landlord.
“Found something amazing today when I identified a few more of my banded birds that have returned this year,” Anita Harp of Sand Springs posted on her Facebook page this week.
Both of the birds are sub-adult males, she noted, and they not only made the 4,000-mile migration to return to the same general location of their birth, but to the same colony, where they ended up in houses near each other.
“Wonder if they recognize each other,” Harp noted. “Pretty cool that two birds from the same nest made the migration to Brazil last year and then back this year to both nest at my colony and surprisingly on the same pole.”
In 2019 Harp had 130-some purple martins among 103 nesting cavities above the sweeping green lawn below her home, located in the hills above Keystone Lake. Tim Mangan, a federally licensed bird bander from Pittsburg, Kansas helped Harp in banded 50 of the 2019 hatch.
The national Purple Martin Conservation Association reports that martins exhibit "site fidelity" especially after they nest successfully, but that returning subadults—nestlings that fledged the prior season—typically nest at new colony sites but within the same general area. Banding studies show only about 15 percent of the young return to nest at the same site they fledged from, according to the association.
Harp, who keeps meticulous records of her birds on spreadsheets and offers a variety of house styles for the birds explained her finding in a way only purple martin enthusiasts can truly appreciate.
“I had previously identified a sub adult male banded last year as band # 724. He hatched in May of 2019 in my old Trio M12K aluminum house with expanded cavities,” she noted. “Today I identified another banded bird that hatched from the same nest last year. This is band # 722 and is also a sub adult male. Banded bird #724 is nesting this year in my Trendsetter house and # 722 is nesting in a Vertical Gourd hanging under that same Trendsetter House.”