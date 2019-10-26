The way things looked Friday, when rain soaked the area, it appeared that the 42nd Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run would be a wet and windy affair.
But as it turned out, the sky cleared up Saturday morning just before the races began.
With temperatures in the high 40s/low 50s, James Ngandu ended up winning the Tulsa Run’s main 15K race, finishing in 44:48 -- edging out runner-up Raymond Magut by six seconds -- with Panuel Mkungo of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, coming in third in 45:02. The top Oklahoman was Guillorel of Norman, who finished fifth in 45:41.
“It was tough, all these guys are strong, I was trying to just be fast there,” said Ngandu, of Van Wert, Ohio. “We were together like the whole time until 500 meters or so to go. I’ve raced (Magut) numerous times, so I knew he has a strong finish, and when we came close (to the finish), I tried to ‘kick’ him and that’s what I did.”
“I was sure I would win the race. I did not make fast when finishing, so (Ngandu) won,” said Magut, 21, of Lansing, Michigan.
Ngandu, 29, indicated that the weather played a role in his victory.
“The conditions are good, it’s not windy like it was (Friday),” he said. “The weather helps a lot. Without rain and without wind, it’s super good.”
Catherine Mwanzau, 20, of Lansing, Michigan won among females, in 51:17, one minute and one second ahead of 27-year-old Gladys Yator, also of Lansing.
In the separate 15K race that was part of the U.S. Track and Field Masters Championships for runners 40-and-over, Chris Naimoli won the men’s competition in 48:37. Placing second for the second year in a row was David Angell of Blue Ridge, Virginia, 1:14 behind. Angell, 43, finished third in 2016 and 2017.
“Challenging course,” said Naimoli, 40. “(I did) better than I thought, I thought 49:30 would be realistic with the course, but there’s so much downhill and I’m a really good downhill runner, so I knew I was going to use that to my advantage. It’s a good run. I just took the race from the gun, I was just out the whole time.
“It was absolutely perfect conditions. We got lucky with the way the last few days were.”
In the women’s Masters race, Fiona Bayly of New York City won for the third consecutive year, in 57:58, just under two minutes ahead of Melissa Gacek. It’s also the third straight year that Gacek finished second, after she won (and Bayly placed second) in 2016. It was Bayly’s best time out of those four years, topping her 58:09 from last year.
“This race is becoming one of my favorites,” said Bayly, 52. “We are so lucky that it stopped raining in time for our race this morning. I come back here because it’s such a friendly city and I’ve met wonderfully warm people. I was hoping to do a three-peat this year, so I’m really pleased.”
“Fiona’s very tough,” added Gacek, 43, from St. Paul, Minnesota. “She cut out a little bit early and I tried to just stay strong. I knew the hills were challenging on this course. But it was so fun, it’s so great to be here. Three years a bridesmaid, but I’m a happy bridesmaid.”
