Registration is open now for a statewide, full-day education symposium called Rewilding Oklahoma that will focus on pollinators Aug. 28 in Oklahoma City.
Okies for Monarchs, an initiative of the Oklahoma Monarch & Pollinator Collaborative, announced the event is designed to highlight Oklahoma success stories and look toward goals in monarch and pollinator conservation.
Attendees will learn best practices for large and small landholders, insights for municipalities and urban planners, new perspectives for landscape architects. The symposium is designed to offer something for gardeners of any experience level on how to support pollinator species and restore habitat.
Author Benjamin Vogt will deliver the keynote address and be available to autograph copies of his newest book, “A New Garden Ethic: Cultivating Defiant Compassion for an Uncertain Future.”
Vogt speaks nationally on issues of sustainable design for wildlife, landscape ethics, and ecophilosophy. For five years, he contributed a native plant column to Houzz. He is the founder of the Lincoln, Nebraska, Landscape firm, Monarch Gardens LLC.
“Our keynote speaker will dissect the ‘why’ of traditional residential and urban landscaping and challenge us all to rethink the ethics of development and garden design for people and pollinators,” said Mary Waller, Okies for Monarchs director.
The event will include eight additional presentations from wildlife partners across Oklahoma. These experts will delve into the role of trees for pollinator insects, the tallgrass prairie, the status of the monarch, new tools available for large land managers, exploring Oklahoma’s wild places, and much more.
Speakers include Matt Pinnell, Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Tourism & Branding; Kevin Mink, urban soil health specialist, Oklahoma County Conservation District; Rebecca Quinonez-Pinon, monarch outreach coordinator, National Wildlife Federation Texas Field Office; Katie Gillies, director of conservation, The Nature Conservancy; Dustin Lamoreaux, Oklahoma state coordinator, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever; Katie Hawk, director of communications and external affairs, The Nature Conservancy; Katie Boyer, biologist, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Austin Ecological Services Field Office; and Bob Hamilton, preserve director, the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.
“With this lineup, we have strived to offer a day of high value and many new ‘aha’ moments for attendees of all knowledge levels and from a variety of professional or personal backgrounds,” Waller said. “From landscape architects and suburban home developers, to mayors and master gardeners, we all have a responsibility to help restore and rewild Oklahoma for the monarch butterfly and all interconnected declining native species.”
Individual tickets are $60 before July 29, and $70 after. The event location is the Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanic Garden Education Center, 2000 Remington Place, Oklahoma City.
Vendors from across the state will be on site with materials and ways to engage in pollinator conservation in Oklahoma. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/rewilding-oklahoma-a-people-places-and-pollinators-symposium-tickets-6281544368.