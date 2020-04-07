Almost as quick as Tulsa Regional Tourism President Roy Hoyt notified local hotels the IRONMAN triathlon was postponed, athletes were already booking their rooms for the new date.
Tulsa Regional Tourism announced Monday that the inaugural Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN Tulsa triathlon was rescheduled for May 23, 2021. The event was originally scheduled for May 31, but was postponed because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The triathlon will include 2.4 miles of swimming in Keystone Lake and 112 miles of cycling through Osage, Creek and Tulsa counties in addition to a marathon (26.2 miles) in the downtown Tulsa area.
“Obviously this decision didn’t come lightly, but as we work through some of the scenarios — and the environment is so unpredictable right now,” Hoyt said. “We talked about the disappointments for the athletes, for sure. That just goes without even saying. But the community’s disappointed because we wanted to be a part of this year. We wanted to host IRONMAN for the first time and be one of those 42 cities. The athletes have done all this to get ready. We would not want them to show up here and not have a world class experience that we promised.”
Hoyt said the reschedule does not hinder Tulsa’s three-race deal with IRONMAN. The original deal had Tulsa hosting the triathlon this year, as well as 2021 and 2022. Tulsa’s last year hosting as part of that deal will now be 2023 in replace of the 2020 date.
“(We’re) excited we still have the three-year time and hopefully many more after that,” said Matt Stockman, who is Vice President of Experience and Events for Tulsa Regional Tourism. “The great thing is the foundation is built now. We were ready to go in May, but now we have a great foundation just to expand upon and make it even better for 2021.”
A silver lining in the postponement is the fact the event gives the city a light at the end of the tunnel for the next three years during a financially devastating time, especially for the tourism industry. The IRONMAN was projected make a local economic impact of $11 million, bringing in more than 2,500 athletes and about 10,000 spectators. Hoyt and his staff do not believe the postponement will hinder those numbers.
“I think IRONMAN is such a great example of how tourism is that ray of hope that Tulsa needs right now,” Tulsa Regional Tourism communications manager Lauren Snedden said. “When you think about the hotels and restaurants and all of those who benefit from these major events coming to town — right now a lot of what they're dealing with are postponements and cancellations. To the point that the guys made about hotels are already starting to get phone calls with bookings for next year, this is a ray of hope that everyone needs — that we are going to rebound. Tulsa is going to be back. These events are coming.”
