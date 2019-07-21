With a game-time temperature of 97 degrees, it was the hottest night of the season for a Tulsa Drillers home game and it proved to be interesting timing for the long-ago scheduled promotion of “Christmas in July.”
Kids got Hornsby Christmas ornaments. Midland got a pair of gift runs on Drillers fielding errors that led to a 2-0 victory Sunday at ONEOK Field.
Former Chicago Cubs lefty Rob Zastryzny (0-2) made his second start for the Drillers (53-46 overall, 16-14) since being sent down from Triple-A Oklahoma City. On each occasion, his outing was affected by fielding misplays.
“Rob was really good,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.
Zastryzny retired the first five Midland batters Sunday before shortstop Zach McKinstry’s error was followed by Brallan Perez’s single that put runners on at the corners with two outs in the second inning. Nate Mondou’s infield dribbler drove in Edwin Diaz, who had reached on McKinstry’s error.
Zastryzny didn’t allow another hit until Taylor Motter’s one-out double in the sixth. With two outs, Zastryzny was relieved by Ryan Moseley. Diaz then hit a grounder that third baseman Cristian Santana threw away for a two-base error, scoring Motter for a 2-0 lead.
That was all that Midland pitchers Kyle Friedrichs (4-5) and Jesus Zambrano needed. They combined on a six-hitter as the Drillers were shut out for only the third time at home this season. Friedrichs pitched seven innings before Zambrano finished with two hitless frames. It also was the first win for Midland (50-49, 16-14) in six games in Tulsa this season.
“Omar Estevez hit four balls hard (and went hitless), and Cody Thomas grounded into a hard double play,” Hennessey said. “Some nights it’s just not your night. You’ve got to give credit to Friedrichs. He threw the ball good and got a lot of ground balls.”
It was the start of the post-Keibert Ruiz era for the Drillers. Ruiz, a top catching prospect who had been with Tulsa since the Drillers played Midland in the 2017 Texas League Championship Series, was promoted to Oklahoma City. In 76 games, the two-time all-star batted .254 with four homers and 25 RBIs this season.
“I can’t say enough about how he (Ruiz) goes about it every day, being 20 years old catching in this league is very difficult,” Hennessey said. “He’s one of the most mature kids for his age I’ve ever been around. He’s going to be a good big-leaguer for a long time and he’s just a joy to coach.
“It was a different presence in the clubhouse today. Definitely a great day because he gets to go to Triple-A but a somber one.”
Ruiz, in his first game with OKC on Sunday — a day after his 21st birthday — went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.
Ruiz’s roster spot was taken by Stevie Berman, who returned from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. He appeared in nine games in two previous stints with Tulsa this season.
But Ruiz’s spot in the lineup will be filled primarily by Connor Wong, another highly regarded prospect who was promoted from Rancho Cucamonga last week. On Sunday, Wong went 1-for-4 with a double off the right-field wall and he threw out 1-of-2 basestealers.
“He’s learning the (pitching) staff and each game he’s gotten better,” Hennessey said. “He’s going to be a good player.”