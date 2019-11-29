The Rogers State men's basketball opened the Thanksgiving Classic with an 84-63 win over Missouri S&T on Friday in Springfield, Missouri.
RSU senior Christopher Miller led a balanced scoring effort with a career-high 19 points. Tavian Davis had 12 points, and Marques Sumner, Darraja Parnell and Jett Sternberger each scored 11.
Rogers State shot 51 percent from the field for the game and was 45.5 percent from behind the arc with 10 3-pointers. The Hillcat defense held the Miners to just 36 percent shooting and 31 percent from behind the arc.
The Hillcats also had just 12 turnovers and forced 21 from Missouri S&T.
Rogers State faces Drury to wrap up the event at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.