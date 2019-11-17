The Rogers State men's soccer team claimed its first GAC/MIAA tournament championship Sunday, winning 4-3 on penalty kicks over Fort Hays State in Hays, Kansas.
RSU goalkeeper Austin Wormell stopped Fort Hays State's Ross Boyd on the final penalty kick attempt to clinch the win. The teams had played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and two overtimes.
Noah Robson, Jordan Watson, Callum Hubble and Jaxon Pitt scored on penalty kicks for the Hillcats (13-5-2). Rogers State's regulation goals were by Chris Sowder in the 19th minute and Robson in the 56th minute.
The conference does not have an automatic bid to the NCAA-II tournament. RSU will find out Monday if it will receive an at-large tournament bid.