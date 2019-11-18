Rogers State announced Monday the appointment of Matt Kennedy as head coach of the Hillcat cross country and track and field programs.
"We are excited to welcome Matt to the Hillcat family," said athletic director Chris Ratcliff. "We are elated to find a coach of Matt's experience both as a head and assistant coach, as he brings a wealth of experience and success to the Hillcat cross country and track & field programs."
"I am excited and honored to be the next head coach at RSU," said Kennedy. "I would like to thank Chris Ratcliff, Sara Braun, Chris McCormick, and the entire RSU family for this great opportunity and for making me feel welcome."
Kennedy joins Rogers State from Oklahoma Baptist, where he has served as head coach for the cross country programs and assistant coach for the track and field programs. He will take over for Chris McCormick, who created the cross country and track programs and has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching in December.