Rogers State senior guard Tavian Davis has been announced as the MIAA men's basketball athlete of the week, the league announced Monday.
Davis led the Hillcats to a pair of MIAA road victories at Pittsburg State and No. 11 Missouri Southern, averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
The Muskogee native had scoring performances of 21 points at Pittsburg State and 20 points at Missouri Southern to help the Hillcats snap the Lions' 26-game home win streak.
Over two games, Davis shot 65% from the field and 60% from behind the arc. He also was 83% from the free-throw line.