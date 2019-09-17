Rogers State’s Jake Simpson, Jaime Ponce and Austin Wormell were named the Great American Conference Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Week for week two, announced the league office Tuesday.
Senior Jake Simpson has been named the Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week to begin the 2019 season. He helped the Hillcats to a 2-0-0 week, which included a 2-1 win over Oklahoma Christian followed up by a 2-0 win against Colorado State-Pueblo. The Cambridge, England, native had two goals and an assist on the week, scoring in both games. Simpson has scored in all four Hillcat games this season and played all 380 minutes this season for the Hillcats.
In the home opener, Simpson started the scoring with a long-range effort in the 41st minute. Simpson took a pass from Noah Robson on the left wing and finessed the ball by a diving goalkeeper and just inside the right post.
In Saturday’s game against the CSU-Pueblo, Simpson helped to start the scoring for the Hillcats by setting up Grant King for the opening goal in the 56th minute. Simpson would then seal the victory for the Hillcats late in the contest, smashing a right-footed shot into the lower left corner to extend the goal-scoring streak.
Ponce played all 180 minutes for the Hillcats in the two games, helping to lead the backline that produced a shutout. Rogers State did not allow a goal from open play, giving up just a penalty in two games.
Wormell picked up his first shutout for the Hillcats and played all 180 minutes for Rogers State in the two games. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native and Bishop Kelley product made seven saves overall and allowed just one goal off of a penalty kick in Thursday night’s game against the Eagles. He had five saves in the cleansheet.