Summary: The Tulsa Roughnecks and rival OKC Energy played to a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City. ... It was the second 1-1 draw between the teams this season, the first coming April 27 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
Notes: The Energy got on board first, as Christian Eissele scored on a header in the 17th minute. ... The Roughnecks responded in the 23rd minute, as Rodrigo Da Costa found himself behind the OKC backline and goalkeeper after miscommunication left the ball at Da Costa’s feet. Da Costa then passed it into the open net to level the score. ...Both teams had scoring chances the rest of the way, but neither team could convert.
Records: Tulsa is 4-11-7, 19 points, 17th place USL Western Conference; OKC is 7-7-9, 30 points, eighth place in USL West.
Up next: At Real Monarchs, Aug. 10, Salt Lake City
Roughnecks 1, Energy 1
Tulsa 1 0 — 1
OKC 1 0 — 1
Goals: OKC, Eissele (assisted by Kyle Hyland), :17; Tulsa, da Costa (unassisted) :23.